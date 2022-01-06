2022 Houston Rodeo Lineup: George Strait, Tim McGraw + More Set to Perform

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo lineup has been revealed, following a two-year hiatus caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Country artists set to perform this year include Cody Johnson, who'll kick off the event on Feb. 28, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Parker McCollum, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley and George Strait. Ashley McBryde will perform as a special guest during the closing concert by Strait.

The 2022 Houston Rodeo runs from Feb. 28 to March 20.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 13 and can be purchased here.

Additional artists taking the stage include For King and Country, Ricky Martin, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Journey, Bun B, Khalid, Marshmello and Gwen Stefani.

The first event for what would later be known as the Houston Rodeo was held in 1932. In 1942, Gene Autry, the "singing cowboy," served as the show's first entertainer. The event was renamed The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 1961.

Past performers include Elvis Presley, Roy Rogers, Selena, Dolly Parton, George Jones, The Highwaymen, Reba McEntire, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Garth Brooks and ZZ Top.

See this year's full entertainer lineup below.

2022 Houston Rodeo Lineup

Feb. 28: Cody Johnson

March 1: Keith Urban

March 2: Tim McGraw (Armed Forces Appreciation Day)

March 3: For King and Country

March 4: Ricky Martin

March 5: Jon Pardi

March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana (Go Tejano Day)

March 7: Luke Bryan (First Responders Day)

March 8: Maren Morris

March 9: Kane Brown

March 10: Journey

March 11: Bun B's H-Town takeover performance for Black Heritage Day

March 12: Parker McCollum

March 13: Dierks Bentley

March 14: Sam Hunt

March 15: Gwen Stefani

March 16: Khalid

March 17: Chris Stapleton

March 18: Marshmello

March 19: Brad Paisley

March 20: George Strait

