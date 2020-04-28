Growing up with a dad who's the King of Country Music means you pretty much have to love country music. George Strait's son George Strait Jr., better known as Bubba Strait, has gone on to make his dad proud, loving all things country, including music.

Bubba is George and his wife Norma Strait's second child, born in 1981. Older sister Jenifer tragically passed away in a car accident when she was only 13 years old. Bubba attended college at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, which is where he really started getting into the rodeo. Following school, he even became a team roper with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). He also competed in the 2006 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo before his dad took the stage.

Outside of the rodeo, Bubba learned the ins and outs of country music from one of the greats (dad) and has proven that he is quite the songwriter. He worked with Strait on multiple songs on his 2009 album, Twang. Bubba co-wrote "Living for the Night," "Out of Sight, Out of Mind," and "He's Got That Something Special." He even got a solo writing cred for "Arkansas Dave." "Living for the Night" was actually the first single of Strait's career that he co-wrote. Written with Dean Dillon as well as son Bubba, the song went on to hit No. 2 on the US Hot Country Songs Billboard.

We do know based on this clip of the father-son duo that Bubba has some singing skills.

He was also featured on the song "Heartland," the opening song for Strait's 1992 film Pure Country.

But instead of fully following in the footsteps of his country singer father, Bubba lives out in the Texas Hill Country with his longtime love, Tamara. They have two children together, Jilliann Louise Strait and George Harvey Strait III, who goes by Harvey.

Little Harvey even made the Houston Rodeo stage with his grandpa in 2019!

Though Tamara is now a realtor with Strait Luxury, she was a Silver Dancer with the San Antonio Spurs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B574qeynHFD/

It seems like the sweet family is enjoying the quiet life in Texas, but hopefully Bubba's days of writing songs with his dad aren't over!