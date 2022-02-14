George Strait Appears as a Cowboy Astronaut in Super Bowl Commercial For H-E-B

Country legend George Strait was among the many celebrities to make an appearance in a Super Bowl LVI commercial. While Dolly Parton teamed up with her goddaugher Miley Cyrus in a T-Mobile ad and Willie Nelson promoted Sketchers, King George appeared in a commercial for a brand near and dear to his homestate of Texas: H-E-B.

In the ad for the Texas-based grocery store chain, titled "Mission Critical," Strait plays an astronaut, clad in a cowboy hat, who refuses to launch into orbit without snacks from H-E-B.

The commercial ends with Strait holding an acoustic guitar.

"Any requests?" he asks his fellow passengers.

The ad was most likely only aired in Texas, unlike the national ads starring Nelson, Parton and others.

In other country music Super Bowl news, singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton performed the National Anthem ahead of the game in which the Los Angeles Rams triumphed over the Cincinnati Bengals, winning 23-20.

Strait is no stranger to appearing in commercials. He's a familiar face in ads for Wrangler and Tractor Supply Company.

Strait is set to close out the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Ashley McBryde will perform as a special guest during the closing concert by Strait. Other country artists set to perform this year include Cody Johnson, who'll kick off the event on Feb. 28, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Parker McCollum, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton and Brad Paisley. The Houston Rodeo runs from Feb. 28 to March 20. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 13 and can be purchased here.

