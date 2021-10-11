Reba McEntire Performed '90s Hits Medley on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

A version of Top 5 hit "Take It Back," revived with the help of McEntire's touring band, rolls right into the better-known and always-hilarious "Why Haven't I Heard From You" on Reba McEntire's triple album project Revived Remixed Revisited for an upbeat, jazzy stroll down memory lane.

The Oklahoma-born country music superstar promoted her ambitious, new project last Thursday (Oct. 7) by performing the medley on one of recent duet partner Dolly Parton's favorite TV shows, NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Take It Back," the first single from 1992's It's Your Call, entered the Top 5 in 1993. "Why Haven't I Heard From You" followed in 1994 and is synonymous with one of funniest and flashiest music videos of its time. It, too, reached No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

The studio version and Tonight Show performances of both songs suit the Revived portion of Revived Remixed Revisited's mission, which is to reflect how old favorites sound in McEntire's live show with her current band.

McEntire also compiled remixes of hits and revisited classics with the help of producer Dave Cobb for the three disc (or LP, depending on your physical media preference) set.

"I've been continuing to make new albums, and we really haven't spent the time to slow down enough to revisit and work the catalog and remind people of what we've done in the past," McEntire told Variety in an exclusive interview. "I'm really a forward thinker, so that was a little out of my realm. I wish I had thought of it, but Cindy Mabe (UMG Nashville's president) came up with that idea along with the folks over there, and I was thrilled that they wanted to spend that much time and attention on my catalog. Then when we got through with all the music that we did, with it turning out to be three different albums, we started talking about, what are we going to call this? 'Reba Does It Again,' or 'Reba Sings 'Em Again'? And this title was very clever, I thought."

