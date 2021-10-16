'Texas When I Die': The Story Behind Tanya Tucker's Ode to the Lone Star State

Tanya Tucker wrote her name in the book of country music when her debut single "Delta Dawn" hit the airwaves when she was just 13 years old in 1972. She's seen hits like "Texas When I Die," "What's Your Mama's Name," "Blood Red and Goin' Down," and "Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)."

Her song "Texas When I Die" was written and recorded by country music artist Ed Bruce. His version of the song peaked at No. 52 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart in 1977. Tucker initially recorded the song as the B-side track to another cover, Buddy Holly's "Not Fade Away." In 1978, Tucker released "Texas When I Die" as the lead single from her album TNT. The song reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

When curating your Tanya Tucker country hits playlist, don't forget 'Two Sparrows In A Hurricane," "San Antonio Stroll," "Strong Enough to Bend" and "Love Me Like You Used To."

"Texas When I Die" Lyrics:

When I die, I may not go to heaven

I don't know if they let cowboys in

If they don't just let me go to Texas, boys

'Cause Texas is as close as I've been

New York couldn't hold my attention

Detroit City couldn't sing my song

If tomorrow finds me busted flat in Dallas

I won't care, 'cause at least I'll know I'm home

When I die, I may not go to heaven

I don't know if they let cowboys in

If they don't just let me go to Texas, boys

'Cause Texas is as close as I've been

I'd ride through all of Hell and half of Texas

Just to hear Willie Nelson sing a country song

Beer just ain't as cold in old Milwaukee

My body's here, but my soul's in San Antone

When I die, I may not go to heaven

Well, I don't know if they let cowboys in

If they don't just let me go to Texas, boys

'Cause Texas is as close as I've been

Related Videos