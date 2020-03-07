Dwight David Yoakam songs draw fans outside of country music circles to some of the genre's best traditionally-minded records in recent memory. With five Billboard number one albums (like 3 Pears) and over 25 million records sold including triple-platinum This Time, there's no doubt that Yoakam is one of the greats. He's got so many hits it's hard not to limit them to a list -- "Fast As You," "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere," "Turn It On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose," "Ain't That Lonely Yet," and "If There Was A Way" to name a few.

In 2018, SiriusXM launched "Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat," which is a radio channel featuring music from California-- especially music influenced by the Bakersfield sound. He's even dabbled in acting himself with starring roles in films like Sling Blade. Dwight, you're the one that made us love seeing country stars on the big screen.

Like Johnny Cash before him with iconic hits like "Ring of Fire", Yoakam's instantly recognizable vocal style and timelessly cool image attracts rock 'n' rollers, hip-hop heads and others to country songs. Many would-be fans of the singer-songwriter come for the interesting cover song choices (Yoakam covered "Purple Rain" on his 2016 bluegrass album Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars). Hopefully, those listeners stick around for the singer's originals and interpretations of his honky-tonk heroes' greatest songs.

Here are 10 of the best Dwight Yoakam songs.

10. "The Late Great Golden State"

Kentucky-born Yoakam found his earliest success in Los Angeles in the 1980s, right as the punk scene there began exploring the Bakersfield and Laurel Canyon legacies with "cowpunk." His cover of The Blasters' "Long White Cadillac" looks back to those times. Another way Yoakam paid tribute to California came through this interpretation of a Mike Stinson song.

9. "Crazy Little Thing Called Love"

The most successful example of Yoakam looking outside the works of country legends for song material remains his honky-tonk re-imagining of Queen. It's easy in a post-Bob Dylan and Sgt. Pepper's world to value songwriters above all else, but really it's a country music tradition for singers to add their own voice to some of their favorite popular songs.

8. "Buenas Noches From a Lonely Room (She Wore Red Dresses)"

Yoakam adds a little Spanish flair, in the spirit of Marty Robbins, in this original composition. It's a great reminder of the international influences that shaped the sound of country music over time. Plus, it's the title track from one of Yoakam's definitive Reprise Records albums.

7. "I Sang Dixie"

Yoakam took this original composition to the top of the Billboard singles chart in 1989. Country fans then responded in droves to a heart-wrenching tale of a Southerner dying alone on the streets of Los Angeles. His only solace came from a stranger, willing to speak words of encouragement after singing a few familiar bars of "Dixie."

6. "Suspicious Minds"

Yoakam often visited the music of a fellow Southerner with an IMDB page for his acting chops. "Suspicious Minds," a definite statement of Elvis Presley's post-'68 Comeback Specialoutput, further resounds with country music audiences in the hands of Yoakam. Two other Presley covers, "Little Sister" and "Mystery Train," are just as memorable.

5. "Thousand Miles From Nowhere"

The jewel of Yoakam's 21st-century output rocks like a Roy Orbison single. It's a Yoakam original, in line with all the great songs about the broken hearted's struggle to focus on anything else. It's the right blend of memorable guitar riffs and sadly relatable lyrics, in the mold of some of Merle Haggard's best-loved songs.

4. "Little Ways"

To create the next best thing to Buck Owens' Capitol Records output, Yoakam mirrored an all-time great's vocal delivery and lyrical preferences. This memorable cut from 1987's Hillbilly Deluxe album served as a sign of things to come. Yoakam was a year away from finding himself forever joined at the hip with Owens' latter-day musical legacy.

3. "Honky Tonk Man"

Only Marty Stuart makes as much a point as Yoakam to teach fans about country music's rich past. Yoakam came right out the gate informing while entertaining. One of his first career-defining singles directed the listener's attention to this song' s original performer, the late Johnny Horton.

2. "Streets of Bakersfield" (with Buck Owens)

Yoakam's first chart-topper and greatest CMA Awards memory rejuvenated the career of his hero, Buck Owens. This dream collaboration from 1988 taught listeners a couple of lessons. First, Owens deserved to be recognized as more than just the guy from Hee Haw. Further, fans got a friendly reminder that Bakersfield once offered a creative alternative to the Nashville sound.

1. "Guitars, Cadillacs"

The opening statement of Yoakam's ongoing career, and the introduction of his strikingly cool image, remains one of his most resounding greatest hits. The Bakersfield-influenced "Guitars, Cadillacs" remains synonymous with Yoakam's career, and for good reason. It sums up a country singer with an appreciation for other forms of pop, from Elvis Presley to Elvis Costello.

WATCH: Songs Every George Jones Fan Knows By Heart

oembed rumble video here