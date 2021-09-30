8 of the Best Marty Stuart Songs

Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart has been a longtime staple in country music. The singer, songwriter, guitarist and mandolin picker originally started his career by playing in Lester Flatt's bluegrass band, The Nashville Grass, in the 1970s. Stuart continued performing with the band until they broke up and he moved on to Johnny Cash's backing band.

The Philadelphia, Mississippi native even covered Cash's "Cry Cry Cry" and married his daughter Cindy, though it wasn't meant to be. You can't stop love, and Stuart fell for country singer Connie Smith after first hearing her perform. The two have collaborated throughout their careers and have been happily married since 1997.

After embarking on a successful solo career, Stuart's taken the Marty Party on the road with his Fabulous Superlatives band since 2002. He even helped curate an art exhibit in Oklahoma called "Marty Stuart's Way Out West: A Country Music Odyssey" featuring items by Cash, Merle Haggard and more.

With multiple successful albums under his belt including Honky Tonkin's What I Do Best and Love and Luck, we've narrowed it down to his top 8 best country songs.

1. "The Whiskey Ain't Workin" (feat. Travis Tritt)

This duet with Travis Twitt from 1991 became one of Stuart's most successful of his career. It earned the duo a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals. It peaked at number 2 on the country charts.

2. "Western Girls"

Stuart signed a record deal with MCA records in 1989. The following year he released his album Hillbilly Rock, which spawned the top 20 hit "Western Girls."

3. "Hillbilly Rock"

Stuart's first top 10 hit on the country charts, "Hillbilly Rock" really showcases Stuart's rock 'n' roll-fused twang.

4. "Burn Me Down"

From his 1992 album Tempted, this upbeat song is smoldering as Stuart sings "touch me, turn me on and burn me down."

5. "Now That's Country"

From This One's Gonna Hurt You, "Now That's Country" was also written by Stuart and secured him a top 20 hit.

6. "Hey Baby"

Another song that Stuart wrote himself, "Hey Baby" is a traditional country love song that doesn't disappoint. The narrator is singing to his loved one about how he'll always love her and be there to "take good care of you."

7. "Little Things"

The first single from Tempted, "Little Things" was a top 10 hit for the singer. It's a real honky tonk song that makes you want to get up and dance.

8. "Sundown in Nashville"

This was one of Stuart's newer songs from his 2003 album, Country Music. Accompanied by some twangy guitar and vocals, Stuart sings all about the great town of Nashville and what it means to country music hopefuls.

Honorable mentions: "Don't Leave Her Lonely Too Long," "Kiss Me, I'm Gone," "Arlene," "The Pilgrim," High on a Mountain Top" and "This One's Gonna Hurt You."

This story was originally published on Feb. 5, 2019.

