'The Voice' Season 22 Finale to Feature Star Performances by Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and More

We're less than a week away from The Voice's Season 22 two-part grand finale, airing Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 on NBC. As ever, the hit singing competition show has planned a star-studded lineup of guest performers to take some of the who-will-be-crowned tension off, including Kelly Clarkson and Kane Brown.

Former Voice coach Clarkson will return to the stage, bringing a little Christmas cheer with her. She's slated to perform a solo version of "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," her 2021 collaboration with fellow Voice alum Ariana Grande.

No doubt the pop-country superstar and award-winning daytime TV host will knock down the house, at the same time giving viewers a taste of what's to come: Clarkson is returning as a coach on the next season of The Voice, which will also serve as rival Blake Shelton's last go-around. (Get your digs in while you can, Kelly!)

As for Kane Brown, the 29-year-old genre-bending country star will join Blake Shelton on stage to perform their duet "Different Man," from Brown's 2022 album of the same name.

Advertisement

Other musical guests include American Idol alum Adam Lambert, CMA Award-nominated country-rap artist Breland and Colombian sensation Maluma. OneRepublic is also scheduled to perform their upbeat single from the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, "I Ain't Worried." The finale will also feature a performance by last season's Voice winners, Girl Named Tom.

Not to be outdone, this season's coaches -- Blake Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend -- will take the stage with their finalists.

But who will take the crown? Will it be Team Blake's Bodie, Brayden Lape or Bryce Leatherwood? Or Team Camila's Morgan Myles? Or perhaps Team John's Omar Jose Cardona? We'll soon find out!

The Voice Season 22 finale will air live in two parts: Dec. 12 at 8/7C and Dec. 13 at 9/8C. Each part will be available to stream next-day on Peacock.

Advertisement

Related Videos