'The Voice': Sibling Trio Girl Named Tom Dedicate 'Wichita Lineman' Performance to Their Dad

Sibling trio Girl Named Tom went country while paying tribute to their dad on Monday (Oct. 25) during The Voice's Knockout Rounds.

Members Joshua, Bekah Grace and Caleb Liechty selected Jimmy Webb composition "Wichita Lineman," a song most associate with country music legend Glen Campbell, for their showdown with fellow Team Kelly member Holly Forbes.

"It's a song about a really hard-working man, and we relate to this song because [our dad] is a pretty stubborn man," Caleb told coach Kelly Clarkson and mega-mentor Ed Sheeran during rehearsals. "But he's got this hope."

"Our family has gotten a lot closer because our dad was diagnosed with terminal cancer," Bekah Grace added. "He has such a positive attitude going into every doctor's appointment. It's been huge for us to see that."

Tight blood harmonies from the trio and lush piano accompaniment kept intact the emotional draw of Campbell's orchestral pop meets country storytelling original.

Forbes, whose blind audition performance of "Rocket Man" by Elton John earned a four-chair turn, wowed judges again with a rendition of The Carpenters' "Superstar."

Clarkson ultimately chose Girl Named Tom to move on, but that wasn't the end of the road for Forbes. She got to pick Ariana Grande over John Legend as her new coach due to a double steal.

The siblings in Girl Named Tom grew up in Pettisville, Ohio and now live in South Bend, Ind. because Joshua's girlfriend is an Indiana University Medical student there. The trio traveled the country in a minivan during their first year as a musical act and has self-released three independent albums.

Girl Named Tom stunned coaches with their blind audition cover of Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Helplessly Hoping" before wowing them again with a Battle Round performance of The Eagles' harmony showpiece "Seven Bridges Road."

NBC airs The Voice Season 21 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST.

