'The Voice': Make-A-Wish Teen Singer Berritt Haynes Earns a Spot on Team Blake

Berritt Haynes, a 19-year-old singer, had a wish to watch The Voice in person.

"I was granted a Make-A-Wish... my wish was to come and watch The Voice," Hayes said during the Sept. 28 episode of the singing competition. Haynes is referring to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes of critically ill children.

However, Haynes saw an even bigger dream fulfilled: a spot on Team Blake Shelton.

After Haynes' mother sent in a tape of him singing, the talented young artist took the stage during the show's blind auditions to perform Brett Young's "Mercy" for The Voice coaches and earned a chair turn from Blake Shelton.

"I'm damn proud to be your coach," Shelton said.

Haynes was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the age of 8. According to the Mayo Clinic, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, making it harder for the heart to pump blood.

"Not only do I get to meet them, I get to sing for them as well and that's a dream come true," Hayes said. "I'm truly grateful to be alive and well and be here."

To say it’s an honor to have you on Team Blake would be the understatement of the century! Damn proud of you Berritt! #TeamBlake #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/F90AVegHlX — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 29, 2021

Hayes joins fellow contestants Hailey Green, Wendy Moten, Tommy Edwards, Lana Scott, Carson Peters, The Joy Reunion, LiBianca, Peedy Chavis and Manny Keith on the country star's team.

Shelton was recently playfully called out by his fellow coach Kelly Clarkson, who took issue with Shelton's frequent jabs at her about not knowing her country music history.

This season Blake has decided to like really lean in hard on me about how I know nothing about country music. I'm close to just being done fighting about it," Clarkson said in an Instagram video. "You don't own it. I'm allowed to love and appreciate [it]....I grew up three hours south of Blake Shelton. South. So I'm like more southern. I grew up with trucks...and tailgates and going to cookouts and country fests."

The Voice, which features coaches John Legend and Ariana Grande alongside Shelton and Clarkson, airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

