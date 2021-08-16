Brett Young to Release New Acoustic Version of 'Weekends Look a Little Different These Days'

Brett Young is putting smiles on country music fans after announcing that a new acoustic album is on the way. The highly awaited Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days studio album is set to be released on September 3rd via BMLG REcords.

The album is Young's first acoustic set and will provide several stripped-down versions of songs from last year's Weekends Look a Little Different These Days. The release is preceded by a successful acoustic version of the Young's single, Not Yet released by Big Machine Label Group. The country singer has also been working on his first children's book.

Read More: Thomas Rhett Joins the TikTok Train, Surprises Fans With 'Redneck Be Like' Dance

Love You, Little Lady is "a love letter to his little girls" and will be released on August 24 via Tommy Nelson, an Imprint of HarperCollins. The Leave Me Alone singer is said to be promoting the book with an appearance on Takshoplive with Shawn Parr on August 17th. The songwriter and his wife, Taylor, recently welcomed their second daughter Rowan on July 21st. Through an Instagram post, Young stated, "I already love you so much and I can't wait for you and your sister [to] become best friends."

Read More: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Sing No Doubt at Country Thunder

The country dad is set to be hitting the road this fall, kicking it off with the inaugural Caliville Weekend in Palm Springs on Labor Day Weekend. The three-day event will also feature Maddie & Tae and Chase Rice. Young's Weekend Tour kicks off September 11 with a show in Fort Worth, Texas. He also has several tour dates scheduled into December. To preorder Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days click here.

Brett Young's The Weekends Tour:

9/11/21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texa

9/12/21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas

9/16/21 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

9/17/21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

9/18/21 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

9/23/21 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

9/24/21 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

9/25/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/1/21 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

10/2/21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Avila Beach Resort

10/3/21 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/5/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

10/7/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

10/8/21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

10/9/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino Resort Spa

10/10/21 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater "formerly Rabobank Theater"

10/13/21 - Edmonton, AB- Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/14/21 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/16/21 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

10/18/21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

10/28/21 - Milwaukee, WI- The Eagles Ballroom

10/29/21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

10/30/21 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeltaPlex

11/4/21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

11/5/21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

11/6/21 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theater

11/11/21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

11/12/21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

11/13/21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall in Ocean Casino Resort

11/18/21 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

11/19/21 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/20/21 - Boca Raton, FL- Mizner Park Amphitheatre

12/3/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Related Videos