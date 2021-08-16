Brett Young to Release New Acoustic Version of 'Weekends Look a Little Different These Days'

Brett Young is putting smiles on country music fans after announcing that a new acoustic album is on the way. The highly awaited Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days studio album is set to be released on September 3rd via BMLG REcords.
The album is Young's first acoustic set and will provide several stripped-down versions of songs from last year's Weekends Look a Little Different These Days. The release is preceded by a successful acoustic version of the Young's single, Not Yet released by Big Machine Label Group. The country singer has also been working on his first children's book.
Love You, Little Lady is "a love letter to his little girls" and will be released on August 24 via Tommy Nelson, an Imprint of HarperCollins. The Leave Me Alone singer is said to be promoting the book with an appearance on Takshoplive with Shawn Parr on August 17th. The songwriter and his wife, Taylor, recently welcomed their second daughter Rowan on July 21st. Through an Instagram post, Young stated, "I already love you so much and I can't wait for you and your sister [to] become best friends."
The country dad is set to be hitting the road this fall, kicking it off with the inaugural Caliville Weekend in Palm Springs on Labor Day Weekend. The three-day event will also feature Maddie & Tae and Chase Rice. Young's Weekend Tour kicks off September 11 with a show in Fort Worth, Texas. He also has several tour dates scheduled into December. To preorder Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days click here.
Brett Young's The Weekends Tour:
- 9/11/21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texa
- 9/12/21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas
- 9/16/21 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
- 9/17/21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater
- 9/18/21 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
- 9/23/21 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
- 9/24/21 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
- 9/25/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
- 10/1/21 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
- 10/2/21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Avila Beach Resort
- 10/3/21 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- 10/5/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
- 10/7/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
- 10/8/21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
- 10/9/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino Resort Spa
- 10/10/21 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater "formerly Rabobank Theater"
- 10/13/21 - Edmonton, AB- Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- 10/14/21 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- 10/16/21 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
- 10/18/21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
- 10/28/21 - Milwaukee, WI- The Eagles Ballroom
- 10/29/21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
- 10/30/21 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeltaPlex
- 11/4/21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- 11/5/21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
- 11/6/21 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theater
- 11/11/21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
- 11/12/21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
- 11/13/21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall in Ocean Casino Resort
- 11/18/21 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
- 11/19/21 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- 11/20/21 - Boca Raton, FL- Mizner Park Amphitheatre
- 12/3/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
