'The Voice': Morgan Myles Performs Powerful Rendition of 'Tennessee Whiskey'

Morgan Myles has shown her exceptional vocal capabilities throughout the entirety of this season of The Voice. On Monday night's episode, she reinforced that notion with a performance of Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey."

This week, the fans got the chance to choose the songs for each contestant. Myles proved that America made the correct choice with her performance. Myles brought the energy at the very beginning of the song, singing the first verse with confidence and precision. She then segued into the jazzy chorus, accurately hitting each note of the intricate chorus while also showcasing her individual artistry. In the second verse, Myles let loose, belting the words and making the tune completely her own. Going into the final chorus, Myles hit a few high notes and got the crowd involved with clapping. She continued to infuse rockstar-level energy into the performance as it continued, and she finished the song on a high note.

Myles performed alongside the rest of the Top 10, which included Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace and Bodie, Team Gwen's Kique and Justin Aaron and Team Legend's Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona and Kim Cruse. Myles is the only contestant left on Camila Cabello's team, and she has showcased her talent throughout the competition. Some of the songs she has performed include Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," Beyoncé's "If I Were a Boy," Patty Griffin's "Let Him Fly," and more.

Advertisement

Each contestant is on the chopping block this week, as only eight will continue into next week's competition. The results will be revealed on Tuesday night's episode (Nov. 29). The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday night, and will announce the winner during a two-part finale on Dec. 12 and 13.

Related Videos