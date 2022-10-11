The Voice veteran Blake Shelton already has quite the good-natured rivalry going with first-year coach Camila Cabello. Despite Shelton letting it slip that he isn't familiar with the pop singer's music, we now know that he at least knows Cabello's hit song "Havana." Shelton, along with coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani joined Cabello for a performance of her 2017 hit on the show.

See the coaches' performance below.

Shelton's lack of knowledge of Cabello's music led to a humorous moment after a contestant auditioned with one of the "Never Be the Same" singer's songs.

Advertisement

"I looked over [to Camila] and was like, 'She knows every word of this song,'" Shelton said. "I said, 'Do you know this song?' She goes, 'It's my song!'"

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani told The Voice alum Kelly Clarkson about Shelton's rivalry with Cabello.

"The first few days...it took [Cabello] a couple days to really get there and after the first 'shut up, Blake,' it was on," Stefani said. "It feels good to say 'shut up, Blake.'"

Advertisement

During Shelton's appearance on Clarkson's show, the "God's Country" singer joked that while no one could replace Kelly, Camila is filling the void in one specific way.

"There's one person we've found who can talk as much as you and that's Camila," Shelton said. "There's no way you guys could be on the same season."

Shelton and Cabello's friendly competition has already led to some memorable moments on the show.

Advertisement

"I didn't prepare myself at all," Cabello told PEOPLE about her banter with the country star. "I didn't really know what to expect, but I feel like that's better for my brain because I already have been prone to overthink in my life."

"But [Blake], honestly, there's been times I almost pee myself laughing," Cabello continued. "He is so funny."

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Advertisement

Related Videos