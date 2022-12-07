Carly Pearce Performs Powerful 'What He Didn't Do' on 'The Voice'

Carly Pearce joined as a guest performer on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice to her sing her latest single, "What He Didn't Do."

Pearce stood on the main stage in front of the audience and coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend to perform the song. The performance began with a soft mandolin intro as she dove into the first verse about the potential reasons for a break up. She then launched into the chorus, in which she sings that true reason for the end of a relationship was all the things her ex-partner "didn't do." The performance only gained traction as it moved along, and after a mandolin solo, Pearce went into the final chorus, which turns the song's message on its head as she sings about the good attributes her future partner will possess.

"He'll treat me right, put me first, be a man of his word / Stay home 'cause he wanted to / Always fight for my love, hold on tight like it's something / That he can't stand to lose / The devil's in the details, I won't tell the hell that he put me through / All I know is in the end, it wasn't what he did / No, it was what he didn't do," she sings.

Pearce shared a photo from her night at The Voice on social media, writing, "Such a fun night singing on @nbcthevoice tonight."

Tuesday night's show also featured Blake Shelton singing his tune "No Body" as well as a performance from John Legend of "Nervous."

The episode also included the results of Monday night's voting after the Top 8 performances. The competition was tight, and all of Team Blake's members -- Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie and Brayden Lape -- made it through to the next round. Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona make up the rest of the Top 5.

The Top 5 performers will move into the finals next week, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

