I'm not crying, you're crying! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani proved yet again that they're the embodiment of marriage goals at NBC's annual holiday special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The Voice coaches took to the stage in New York City for a live rendition of their 2017 holiday hit, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," and the glamorously festive scene looked like a snowglobe come to life.

This year's program, co-hosted by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, marked the 90th annual Rockefeller Center special, which also featured New York's famed Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Additional performances by the likes of Jimmie Allen, Brett Elredge and David Foster and Katharine McPhee (another industry power couple) injected some country flair into the long-running Christmas program.

Shelton and Stefani, who met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and tied the knot in 2021, took the stage together after their solo performances. Shelton stuck to his country roots in a festive red flannel, and Stefani was the picture of glamor in a sparkling emerald green gown and signature red lip.

Advertisement

It's no secret the couple are Christmas fanatics: Shelton recently dished about their wacky holiday cooking tradition, saying, "Cooking is easy for us because neither one of us really know what we're doing, and all we do is laugh the whole time."

Back in 2019, Stefani performed "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" at the Rockefeller Center, albeit without Shelton. The song, which was co-written by the couple, debuted as a single on Stefani's 2017 Christmas album of the same name. They first performed it live on The Voice in December of that year. Altogether, the duo have collaborated on three other songs, including the hit "Nobody But You."

You Make It Feel Like Christmas may have been Stefani's first headlong dive into Christmas fare, but her husband is no stranger to the genre. Shelton recently released an expanded edition of his 2012 Christmas album, Cheers, It's Christmas. The new release, entitled Cheers, It's Christmas (Super Deluxe), features a few new covers of classic tracks like "Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Up On The House Top." And, for good measure, Shelton included Stefani's 2017 original song, "Cheer For The Elves" on his new album. We love a supportive hubby.

The couple's on-stage chemistry is undeniable, and lucky for us, they're prone to spontaneous duets. Here's to hoping Stefani makes a surprise appearance or two on Shelton's upcoming tour, dubbed Back to the Honky Tonk, which kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Advertisement

Related Videos