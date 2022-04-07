Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform Surprise Duet at Boots In The Park

Country music fans just can't get enough of these two adorable love birds. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani surprised fans over the weekend with a special performance. Shelton was scheduled to perform in San Diego, CA at the Boots in the Park concert, alongside Brett Young, The Band Perry, Carly Pearce and more. Stefani decided to get in on the fun by joining her husband on stage for a special rendition of "Nobody But You."

Announcing her to the crowd, Shelton stated, "Did I say Gwen Stefani? I meant Gwen Shelton."

The No Doubt star looked phenomenal, wearing a red and black flannel with shorts and cowboy boots! Showing how much of a cute couple they are, as soon as she stepped out she immediately went to hug Shelton.

The special performance showcased the couple's beautiful chemistry, as they shared the stage once more. Following the performance, Stefani traveled back to Burbank, CA to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The singer-songwriter was there to promote her new makeup line, GXVE Beauty, and also spoke about her one-year anniversary with Shelton. Stefani, who said she and Shelton are "best friends," shared that the couple takes pride in their home.

"We are doing a major - when we do things, we go big. We're doing major gardening," Stefani stated. "We're talking about daffodils, we're talking about tulips. We did all the bulbs, now we're doing wildflower seeds, now we're doing Zinnias. So I sent him home to figure out how to till all the land and dig a well."

Stefani joked that Shelton would probably be on a tractor when she gets home, which is something she appreciates about him.

"I think about all the different seeds that were planted in my life, these seeds of faith, the seeds of these wild ideas I had that actually came true, and even the one to fall in love with Blake," The Voice coach said. "It's crazy because now I'm gonna go back there and plant so many flowers and they're gonna bloom, it's so exciting."

