Blake Shelton Teases the Release of His Wedding Song for Gwen Stefani

Earlier this month, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wed Shelton's 1,400-acre Oklahoma ranch. Carson Daly, who served as officiant, gushed over the details of the big day. Appearing on The Today Show, Daly said the event was "perfectly them... a perfect blend of country and glamour." Naturally, this included two fabulous wedding dresses for Stefani, an exchange of heartfelt vows, and an original song performed by Shelton at the altar. Now that secret wedding song may get a worldwide debut!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met as judges on NBC's The Voice back in 2014. At the time, both celebrities were coping with their own ongoing divorces. Shelton had been married to country singer Miranda Lambert; Stefani was splitting up with Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. When the couple announced their romance in 2015, fans of both pop and country music were astounded. Considering the No Doubt singer's punky image, her pairing with the country star was a real surprise! Since going public, though, Shelton and Stefani's unique relationship has been something to behold.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Daly explained on Today that the couple wrote their own vows. "At the wedding, Gwen starts, and she wrote this, 'Since I was a little girl...' and she crushes, not a dry eye in the church," Daly described. Of course, that left Shelton to try and top a perfect speech! So the singer did what he does best. He wrote a song. Daly then described a new love song, written for Stefani by Shelton, which he performed on a stool with a guitar. What an epic tribute to this ongoing musical love story. Later, for their first dance, the couple danced to "In Your Eyes" by Peter Gabriel.

"They just work. They're an unlikely pair. They're like if you paired delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper, on the menu, it doesn't seem to work, but it works. They're comfort food with class, and everybody roots for that." -- Carson Daly

Life As Newlyweds

Since their special day, Shelton and Stefani have stayed in the spotlight. In preparation for his headlining set at Wisconsin's Country Thunder music festival, Shelton held public rehearsals at his Ole Red restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. When it came time for the show last week, Shelton had his wife on stage to perform "Nobody But You" together as well as "Don't Speak" by No Doubt. The couple has also recently debuted their original duet, "Happy Anywhere."

And now Shelton is teasing the release of his original song performed at the Oklahoma wedding!

"Reach the Star"

Double dose of adorable news - @blakeshelton wrote a song for his vows to @gwenstefani AND we might get to hear it someday! 🥰 🙌 Hear more: https://t.co/QZnhTSPIRy #TheHighway pic.twitter.com/hARTmoo53p — SiriusXM The Highway (@SXMTheHighway) July 29, 2021

Speaking to the SiriusXM radio DJ Storme Warren today, Shelton announced that he's officially recorded "Reach the Star," the song he performed during his wedding vows. "I don't know what or when we're going to do something with it, but it's something I wanted to have a recording of no matter what," Shelton said. Although no release date has been announced, fans are already excited. We simply cannot get enough songs from this superstar couple! And considering how Shelton and Stefani like to flaunt their love -- we get it, you're adorable -- I don't doubt "Reach the Star" will be available soon.

