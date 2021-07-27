Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Sing 'No Doubt' at Country Thunder

Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani wowed the crowd at the Country Thunder music festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin last week with a rendition of No Doubt's "Don't Speak." Whenever Stefani joins her husband onstage, it's a treat. But it's especially fun to watch the pop star update her No Doubt catalog -- with a new country flare.

Country Thunder 2021

Due to the pandemic, Country Thunder did not take place last year. But it's back! The brand holds annual fests in various locations across America and Wisconsin's Country Thunder was held in Twin Lakes on July 15 - 18. (Tickets for Florida and Arizona's upcoming Country Thunder festivals are still available here.)

The highly anticipated concert marked headliner Blake Shelton's first time performing in more than a year. But that doesn't mean he's stayed out of the spotlight. Earlier this month, the country superstar wed Gwen Stefani, his long-time celebrity girlfriend, on his 1,400-acre ranch in Oklahoma. (Carson Daly officiated the "I Dos!") Nearby, at his Tishomingo restaurant Ole Red, Shelton also held public rehearsals in preparation for the big Country Thunder show.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Sing "Don't Speak"

Shelton may be a beloved country singer but his wife's musical resume is just as impressive. The No Doubt singer has been churning out hits since 1995! And lucky for us, she loves to perform alongside her new husband. In addition to releasing the love duet "Happy Anywhere" with Shelton, Stefani also pops up to sing with Shelton live in concert.

Shelton's set closed out the Country Thunder Wisconsin On July 18. And the music fans cheered wildly when he invited a special guest up on stage: as he called her, Gwen Shelton! The couple sang Shelton's "Nobody But You" as well as "Don't Speak," the timeless track off No Doubt's 1995 rock album Tragic Kingdom. Naturally, the band's former frontwoman took the lead -- sweetly accompanied by her husband on guitar. Check out the awesome footage above.

That surprise duet made Shelton's Country Thunder show especially unforgettable. But it was just the beginning of Shelton's live summer plans. His Friends And Heroes Tour kicks off in Nebraska on August 18 and will run through October. And no doubt Stefani will be making some more romantic cameos! No pun intended.