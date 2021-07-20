iHeartCountry Festival 2021: Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce + More to Headline Texas Festival

Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Toby Keith and Little Big Town are among the country artists set to perform at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas on Oct. 30.

The festival, hosted by Bobby Bones, will take place at the Frank Erwin Center and will be streamed live on LiveXLive and across 150 country stations nationwide. Additional artists taking the stage include Lee Brice, Jake Owen and Cole Swindell.

"The iHeartCountry Festival is one of Country music's most-anticipated nights, and this year is especially exciting," Rod Phillips, iHeartCountry's vice president of programming, said in a press release. "Live music is back, and we can't wait to return to the Frank Erwin Center with this iconic lineup."

This year marks the return of the iHeartCountry festival after last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Tickets for the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival go on sale on Friday, July 30. Capital One cardholders will have access to a presale beginning on July 27.

For more information on the iHeartCountry Festival, visit the official website.