Loretta Lynn + Toby Keith to Receive ACM Honors on August 25

Loretta Lynn and Toby Keith top the list of award recipients for this year's 2021 ACM (Academy of Country Music) Honors event, which will be held on Aug. 25 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Two-time ACM award-winner Carly Pearce will host festivities, with Lauren Alaina, Sara Evans, Devin Dawson, Hardy, Chris Janson, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, RaeLynn and Lee Ann Womack announced as performers. It will be livestreamed on the Circle Network's social channels.

Keith, Pearce, Jessie Jo Dillon, Nicolle Galyon, Jamey Johnson, Jordan Reynolds, Keith Urban, Laura Veltz and Sam Williams were added to the lineup of performers on Thursday (Aug. 5).

"The Academy is excited to be back in Nashville with our star-studded 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors celebration and to welcome ACM Award winner Carly Pearce as our host," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, in a press release. "We look forward to having industry and fans join us as we recognize the significant accomplishments of our 55th and 56th Studio Recording Awards, Industry Awards, Songwriter of the Year and Special Awards winners with a night of unforgettable performances. A special congratulations to all of our winners and honorees, and a huge thank you to all of our performers, partners and the Country Music community for joining us to celebrate them together at the Ryman."

The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer will receive the ACM's Poet's Award, alongside songwriters Gretchen Peters and the late Curly Putman, The Tennesseean reports. The Poet's Award honors wordsmiths "for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs' impact on the culture of country music."

It adds to Lynn's trophy case, which already included an ACM award for Entertainer of the Year (1975) plus the Academy's Pioneer Award (1994) and its Crystal Milestone Award (2014).

Keith will receive the ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award, which bears the name of one of the country star's longtime friends. It's "presented to a singer-songwriter who is continuing the legacy of country legend and 20-time ACM Award winner Merle Haggard by following his/her own path, crafting great songs and epitomizing Merle's spirit through genuine performances and great storytelling."

Award show regulars Dan + Shay will take home the Jim Reeves International Award, in honor of the duo's "contributions to the acceptance of country music throughout the world." Another award bearing the name of a country legend, the ACM Tex Ritter Film Award, goes to the Ken Burns docu-series Country Music.

Lady A and Ross Copperman will claim the ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award, while Luke Combs' record-setting run earned him the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award.

Lastly, Rascal Flatts and former Sony Music Nashville executive Joe Galante will win the ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award for furthering "the popularity of the genre through their contributions in multiple facets of the industry."

Other special awards include the ACM Songwriter of the Year prize, which was won by Hillary Lindsey.

In addition, the ACM's charitable Party for a Cause, which normally takes place before the ACM Awards show (aired by CBS on April 18), will be hosted sometime before this year's annual ACM Honors.