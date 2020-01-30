There are many reasons to love the 1994 movie 8 Seconds, which follows the life and career of late champion bull rider Lane Frost, who died in 1989 after a bull named Takin' Care of Business struck him after his ride at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. For one, the film, which stars Luke Perry as Frost, perfectly captures the life of rodeo cowboys and cowgirls and showcases Frost as family, friends and fans remember him: a brave man with a big heart.

But beyond 8 Seconds' elevation of the rodeo lifestyle, there are several special little moments in the film that stand out even 25 years later: Cody Lambert's recitation of cowboy poetry, Lane and Kellie Frost's first date at Whataburger, Frost's best friend Tuff Hedeman (Stephen Baldwin) telling him to "Cowboy Up," which every small town child of the '90s undoubtedly said -- or had said to them -- at some point, and that incredible wedding line dance scene to Vince Gill and Karla Bonoff's cover of "When Will I Be Loved."

The scene, which features Gill and Bonoff as a highly-overqualified wedding singers, begins at Lane and Kellie's wedding reception, where an epic battle breaks out between Frost and Hedeman on the dance floor. I don't think I'm overselling it when I say it's truly one of the great moments of cinema.

The wedding dance off is so iconic it's been recreated by grooms and their groomsmen (and additional wedding guests) throughout the generations. And I have YouTube proof.

Gill and Bonoff's cover of "When Will I Be Loved?" (previously recorded by The Everly Brothers and Linda Ronstandt) is part of the classic 8 Seconds soundtrack. With songs by Brooks & Dunn, Pam Tillis, John Anderson, Reba McEntire, David Lee Murphy, Mark Chesnutt and Billy Dean, the album sounds a lot like the country music '90s cowboys and cowgirls were probably listening to on their way to the next rodeo.

If you want to relive the 8 Seconds line dance in all its glory, the film is available here.

Until then, shine up those boots and keep practicing those dance moves to teach your own wedding party.

This article was originally published in October of 2019.

