Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Have a 'Weird' Christmas Cooking Tradition You'll Want to Steal

We all have our unique family traditions when it comes to holiday cooking, which could mean baking a special batch of cookies like grandma's every year. Or maybe you decorate a fun little gingerbread house together. Your favorite celebrities have traditions, too. The Voice judges Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani happen to have one they consider a little on the "weird" side. But as it turns out, you may want to try it with your loved ones this year.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Shelton admitted that he and Stefani approach Christmastime in the kitchen differently.

"Gwen and I, our tradition has become cooking during Christmas -- and not just like your normal, typical [dishes]," he explained in a clip from NBC's upcoming Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. "But we always challenge ourselves and try to come up with a different, weird, complicated, difficult thing to cook every year. It started one year -- she wanted to do a beef Wellington, which is not easy, by the way."

Shelton shared how he and his wife Stefani try to cook something "weird and new" each year, including pasta, given her Italian lineage. He also noted that making a delicious meal alongside Stefani is a lot easier than singing together.

Advertisement

"Cooking is easy for us because neither one of us really know what we're doing, and all we do is laugh the whole time. With music, we actually take it serious," he explained.

According to Mashed, the pair celebrated their first Christmas together as husband and wife in 2021, pulling off an especially difficult pasta dish called timpano. Essentially, timpano is a pasta dome created from meatballs, sausage, cheese, and marinara sauce, and it is a far cry from when Stefani was a child when her great-grandmother would make cinnamon rolls every Christmas morning. But as Stefani demonstrated, the couple's Italian dish turned out fantastically, with Shelton showing off the final product on social media. After attempting the timpano pasta dome several times over, a perfect version was definitely something to cheer about.

The pair also made a gingerbread house last year, which has to be a little simpler than a challenging pasta dome. What are Shelton and Stefani cooking up this year? They haven't divulged what's going to be on the table this Christmas, but you can bet it'll be something that pushes their culinary abilities to the limit. Having already tackled a couple of difficult dishes, we'll be waiting to see what the pair comes up with next.

Related Videos