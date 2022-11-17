Jimmie Allen and Elle King to Host 'New Year’s Eve Live' from Nashville

Get the champagne ready, because it's official: Nashville's Big Bash is returning to the airwaves this New Year's Eve, and it's set to showcase some of the biggest names in country music. Singer-songwriters Jimmie Allen and Elle King will co-host the CBS special live from Nashville, ringing in the new year with live performances by the likes of Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini.

Jimmie Allen shot to the top of the charts with his 2019 No. 1 hit single, "Make Me Want To." He's been a fixture in country music since, becoming only the second Black artist ever to win the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year in 2021 - more than a decade after Darius Rucker took the prize.

Elle King, best known for her chart-topper "Ex's & Oh's," is an alternative rock and country crossover artist (and the daughter of funnyman Rob Schneider). Earlier this year, King won the Academy of Country Music Awards' Video of the Year prize for her The Wedding Singer-inspired collaboration with Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

King announced the news of her new hosting gig on Twitter, writing, "Time to party like it's 2023."

The special will showcase some serious talent, with musical performances by Little Big Town, Brooks & Dunn and Zac Brown Band (who also performed at last year's event). Kelsea Ballerini is also in the lineup. (Hoping for another Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson team-up for "You're Drunk, Go Home.") And that's just the early-stage plan, with more musical guests to be announced closer to the broadcast.

Last year marked the inaugural Nashville's Big Bash, with live performances by Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt.

As for the newly-minted hosts, Jimmie Allen and Elle King will be in good hands: Last year's host, Rachel Smith (Entertainment Tonight), will return as co-host, sharing the mic with the country stars. The five-hour celebration, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, will top off the night with fireworks at midnight CT.

Luckily, there are a couple of ways to watch the event. Nashville's Big Bash airs live on Dec. 31 at 7:00 PM CT on the CBS Network. The celebration will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

