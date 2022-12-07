Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body."

Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.

Tuesday night's episode also saw performances from John Legend, who sang "Nervous," and country star Carly Pearce singing her latest single "What He Didn't Do." The episode also included the results of Monday night's voting after the Top 8 performances. The competition was tight, and all of Team Blake's members -- Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie and Brayden Lape -- made it through to the next round. Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona make up the rest of the Top 5.

Advertisement

Monday night's episode of The Voice featured many star-worthy performance, and Team Blake kept the country music representation going. Bryce Leatherwood performed an emotional rendition of Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" and Brayden Lape sang Brett Young's "In Case You Didn't Know." Team Camila Cabello's Morgan Myles also has a proclivity for country music, and she has performed songs such as Patty Griffin's "Let Him Fly" and Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" throughout the competition.

The Top 5 performers will move into the finals next week, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Related Videos