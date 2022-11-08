The Voice Season 22 has been a whirlwind of talent. It's hard to believe we've already made it through all the blind auditions and knockouts to reach the live shows, but they're finally here. That means it's time to start deciding who you want to vote for with the final teams in place, which is easier said than done.

Beginning on November 14 (skipping November 8 due to NBC's election night coverage), The Voice voting will be open to the public. Fans will be able to vote for and save their favorite artists, just like the coaches did during the first two phases of the competition. You can get started ahead of the live shows, so that when the first set of live performances roll, your team is at the ready. Move over, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani--it's time for the fans to get involved with The Voice results and decide who will wear this season's crown.

Every week, the live shows will feature performers going head-to-head. You can vote for your favorites at home, and you'll see them move on to the next round this way. Of course, there's always the Instant Save, too. The three singers with the lowest number of votes are eligible for an Instant Save. They'll perform a new song, and viewers (that's you!) will vote on which performer to save. You can make your choice in the app or via The Voice website this year. The singer who receives the lowest number of votes will be sent home.

But how do you vote on The Voice Season 22? Can you vote for The Voice contestants online? How do you build your team and get ready to play along at home? We've got all the answers you're looking for about The Voice voting here. Whether this is your first time participating or you're a seasoned pro, you'll know exactly what you need to do to get started. Just remember: this season is jam-packed with some of the most talented performers ever, which means it's going to be the most cutthroat competition yet.

How Do You Vote on The Voice?

Ready to start voting on The Voice? Download The Voice Official App on iOS or Android by searching "The Voice" either via the App Store on iPhone or the Google Play Store on Android devices. First, log into the app. If you don't already have one, you'll need to set up an NBCUniversal profile with your email, Google, Facebook, or Apple account to get started. You can vote without setting up an account with the app, but if you want to play along and watch the National Leaderboards and your own performance in them, you'll need that profile.

When voting opens, there will be a spot on the app at the top right corner that says "Vote." Tap that option and you'll be able to share your thoughts there. When the voting window is open, choose the artist in the list you want to vote for. You get up to 10 votes, so tap the plus and minus buttons or move the on-screen slider to submit the number of votes you want per person. You can go back and change your vote as many times as you want per voting night until the window is closed. When finished, your votes will officially be cast.

You can also cast your vote via the app for the Instant Save option. It'll be open to everyone during The Voice broadcast, and you can choose your favorite artist to save during the save window only. Use the same method you would for normal votes, and choose who you want to save in the app to bring them back to life!

Can I Vote for The Voice online?

If you'd rather not download the app, you can head online instead to the official The Voice website. Sign up for a free NBCUniversal profile with the preferred method of your choice (email, Google, Facebook, or Apple) and find your favorite artist among the lineup there. You can submit up to 10 votes per artist. It'll be open during a specific voting window, so make sure you go online and complete your votes as soon as possible. The Instant Save voting window will be available on the website as well.

Your options using the website only instead of the official The Voice app are a bit limited, but it's a good way to make your voice heard if you don't want to add another app to your smartphone or if you just want to log in and make sure your votes count without spending too much time on granular voting options.

How to Build Your Team on The Voice Official App

In addition to voting, you can play along with the show and build your own team. Add the artists of your choice (up to 8). Right now, you can choose from Alyssa, Bodie, Brayden, Bryce, Devix, Eric, Justin, Kim, Kique, Morgan, Omar Jose, Parijita, Rowan, and Sasha. During the live shows, you can continue to add, remove, or swap out artists in Your Team. Right now, you should have 8 artists that you selected from the available contestants.

You'll be able to choose which artists you want to vote for from those. The top of the app in the 'Up for Removal' section features artists who will automatically be removed from your team the next time there is a reduction and the app will take care of all of that.

Then, after the live Top 16 results occur on Wednesday, November 16, you'll see your team size reduced to just three artists. So you'll be participating in a few rounds where your artist number will shrink! You'll continue playing along like this and rise up the Leaderboards until the very final round, which makes this a fun way to pretend you're doing the same job the judges are--see how far you can get!

