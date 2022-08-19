Blake Shelton Re-Rocks the Mullet for 'No Body' Music Video

Blake Shelton embraces the ongoing surge in '90s country nostalgia --and his tendency to poke fun at himself-- with new song "No Body" and its music video.

Songwriters Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear and Rodney Clawson's lyrics follow a character who's only got eyes for a special someone, despite the many temptations at line dancing night. Amid clever wordplay, there's lyrical references to Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie" --reminiscent of the "Brand New Man" homage in "God's Country"-- and Conway Twitty's "I'd Love to Lay You Down."

"I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music," Shelton shared in a press release. "But this song, in particular, takes me back to the '90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time."

As Shelton gleefully gave away ahead of time, the official music video finds him readopting his early career "hat act" look, complete with that glorious mullet. Yet beyond the multimedia star's wardrobe (and wig, presumably), the video isn't a parody of country music's past. Instead, it's an earnest celebration of the western fashion and night life fun that never went away.

Since "No Body" isn't part of the deluxe version of Body Language, there's a chance that it precedes the announcement of a new album. Or it might just be a standalone single, released exactly one month before the Sept. 19 return of NBC's The Voice.

Shelton's competing coaches on The Voice's 22nd season include his wife and "Nobody But You" duet partner, the returning Gwen Stefani. Fellow Nashville superstar Jimmie Allen will serve this year as Team Blake's mentor.

"No Body" Lyrics

Dixie cup martinis

Second one's a freebie

Happy Friday afternoon

That neon sun's rising

I'm sitting here admiring

The summer dress it's shining through

Had just enough to tell you the truth

Don't wanna scoot the boots with nobody

Get straight tequila drunk on nobody

Wrap these arms around no body

No body but yours

Don't wanna shadows dance with nobody

Slide some cotton off of nobody

Don't wanna wake up kissing no body

No body but yours

Honeysuckle talking

Last call on me walking

Out there to a checkered cab

B-line to your condo

Conway on the stereo

Girl, I'd love to lay you down, down, down

Don't wanna scoot the boots with nobody

Get straight tequila drunk on nobody

Wrap these arms around no body

No body but yours

Don't wanna shadows dance with nobody

Slide some cotton off of nobody

Don't wanna wake up kissing no body

No body but yours

Don't wanna hold nobody

Lay eyes on nobody

Love up on nobody

Don't wanna scoot the boots with nobody

Get straight tequila drunk on nobody

Wrap these arms around no body

No body but yours

Don't wanna shadows dance with nobody

Slide some cotton off of nobody

Don't wanna wake up kissing no body

No body but yours

Don't wanna wake up kissing no body

No body but yours