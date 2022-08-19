Blake Shelton Re-Rocks the Mullet for 'No Body' Music Video

Blake Shelton embraces the ongoing surge in '90s country nostalgia --and his tendency to poke fun at himself-- with new song "No Body" and its music video.
Songwriters Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear and Rodney Clawson's lyrics follow a character who's only got eyes for a special someone, despite the many temptations at line dancing night. Amid clever wordplay, there's lyrical references to Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie" --reminiscent of the "Brand New Man" homage in "God's Country"-- and Conway Twitty's "I'd Love to Lay You Down."
"I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music," Shelton shared in a press release. "But this song, in particular, takes me back to the '90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time."
As Shelton gleefully gave away ahead of time, the official music video finds him readopting his early career "hat act" look, complete with that glorious mullet. Yet beyond the multimedia star's wardrobe (and wig, presumably), the video isn't a parody of country music's past. Instead, it's an earnest celebration of the western fashion and night life fun that never went away.
Since "No Body" isn't part of the deluxe version of Body Language, there's a chance that it precedes the announcement of a new album. Or it might just be a standalone single, released exactly one month before the Sept. 19 return of NBC's The Voice.
Shelton's competing coaches on The Voice's 22nd season include his wife and "Nobody But You" duet partner, the returning Gwen Stefani. Fellow Nashville superstar Jimmie Allen will serve this year as Team Blake's mentor.
"No Body" Lyrics
Dixie cup martinis
Second one's a freebie
Happy Friday afternoon
That neon sun's rising
I'm sitting here admiring
The summer dress it's shining through
Had just enough to tell you the truth
Don't wanna scoot the boots with nobody
Get straight tequila drunk on nobody
Wrap these arms around no body
No body but yours
Don't wanna shadows dance with nobody
Slide some cotton off of nobody
Don't wanna wake up kissing no body
No body but yours
Honeysuckle talking
Last call on me walking
Out there to a checkered cab
B-line to your condo
Conway on the stereo
Girl, I'd love to lay you down, down, down
Don't wanna scoot the boots with nobody
Get straight tequila drunk on nobody
Wrap these arms around no body
No body but yours
Don't wanna shadows dance with nobody
Slide some cotton off of nobody
Don't wanna wake up kissing no body
No body but yours
Don't wanna hold nobody
Lay eyes on nobody
Love up on nobody
Don't wanna scoot the boots with nobody
Get straight tequila drunk on nobody
Wrap these arms around no body
No body but yours
Don't wanna shadows dance with nobody
Slide some cotton off of nobody
Don't wanna wake up kissing no body
No body but yours
Don't wanna wake up kissing no body
No body but yours
