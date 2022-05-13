10 Times Kelly Clarkson Embraced Her Country Roots

Kelly Clarkson has shown us that she can pretty much nail every genre she attempts to cover. Thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show, we have the Kellyoke segment that proves she's the queen of covers. From Dolly Parton, to Bon Jovi, to Adele, she rocks every song she decides to sing. She has taken on songs from each genre, covering soul, pop, rock and country!

Although she hasn't released a country music project in itself, she has shown multiple times that she would absolutely dominate the country music world.

Here are 10 times Clarkson proved she was meant to be a country music singer.

"Because Of You," Feat. Reba McEntire

Advertisement

Starting off with the obvious choice, we have Clarksons duet with the one and only McEntire. The song was a hit, with Clarkson being nominated for Vocal Event of The Year by both the ACM's and the CMA's in 2008! Who would have thought that she would eventually go on and marry her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who is McEntire's stepson! Funny how life works.

"The Story"

I am seriously in awe of Clarkson's vocals in this cover. Just watching her belt out the notes so effortlessly is amazing in itself, I would kill to be part of that audience. You can tell they are all in awe, surrounding the singer and clapping along as she sings. "The Story '' was originally released in 2007 by Brandi Carlile and is still one of her signature songs to this day.

"Keeping Score," Feat. Dan + Shay

Advertisement

The pop star decided to join fellow country singers Dan + Shay on their song, "Keeping Score." The song was written by Dan Smyers, Jordan Reynolds, and Laura Veltz, and was released on the duo's third studio album. The single received positive reviews, earning an Academy of Country Music Award nomination for Musical Event of the Year at the 54th ACM Awards. The song was also certified Gold by the RIAA and Music Canada.

"9 to 5"

You know that Dolly Parton had to make this list! This was an extra special rendition for the song after Clarkson even released a fun music video featuring backup dancers and everything! The video follows her running around her "regular day" showcasing her different jobs. I loved this episode after it also featured Steve Carell, saying his iconic phrase, "KELLY CLARKSON." You know Parton was proud about this one!

"There's a New Kid in Town," Feat. Blake Shelton

Advertisement

Joining her fellow The Voice coach, Blake Shelton, Clarkson sang the beautiful duet, "There's a New Kid in Town." The loving duet, which reached the Billboard Country Airplay Songs, was part of Shelton's Holiday album, Cheers, It's Christmas. Shelton has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show numerous times, even performing his newest single, "Come Back As a Country Boy."

The duo sings, "There's a new kid in town/ And he's lying in a manger down the road/ There's a new kid in town/ But he's just another baby I suppose/ Heaven knows/ There's a new kid in town/ Here in Bethlehem."

"Tennessee Whiskey"

Of course, Clarkson couldn't leave behind the talented Chris Stapleton! The singer decided to cover his hit, "Tennessee Whiskey," and boy is it a good one! The song was written by Linda Hargrove and Dean Dillon and was first performed by David Allan Coe in 1981. Stapleton decided to change the style up a bit and put his own twist. Wearing a Fleetwood Mac shit. and a long black skirt, Clarkson opened the show with a soulful rendition of the song, perfecting her runs and showcasing her powerful vocals.

Advertisement

"Don't You Wanna Stay," Feat. Jason Aldean

This is easily one of my favorite songs from Clarkson, and you can clearly see why. The song was a major hit, receiving a Grammy nomination, and winning the CMA for Musical Event of the year in 2011, the ACM Award for both Vocal Enter of the Year and Single of The Year. The song was released on Aldean's fourth studio album, My Kinda Party, following their performance at the 44th CMA Awards. It was also released under Clarkson's fifth studio album, Stronger in 2011. This became the American Idol alum's first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and was certified double platinum by the RIAA.

"Boot Scootin' Boogie"

Proving she can do anything, this amazing rendition is definitely one of the best ones I have heard. Her ability to just adapt to any song truly amazes me, just listen to those effortless high notes. It seems like she's having a blast covering the classic song. Can you blame her? Also, can we talk about how good she looks in that dress? An actual talented goddess!

Advertisement

"Peter Pan"

Covering Kelsea Ballerini, Clarkson's rendition of Peter Pan definitely warms your soul. The 40-year-old was filmed wearing a black floral maxi dress, accompanied by her band, Y'all, toning down the performance. Ballerini's version of the song is a bit more upbeat with big instrumentals, but Clarkson decided to twist it and put her own spin on it. Honestly, it worked perfectly! She sounded fantastic.

"Before He Cheats"

I honestly need to see Underwood and Clarkson singing this together. Can you imagine the two powerhouses on stage together just belting out those intense lyrics? The audience singing along with her and just following her every move gives me goosebumps. She really gave it that rock flavor, I need Underwood to go on her show!

Advertisement

Related Videos