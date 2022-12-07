Kelly Clarkson Accepts Daytime Talk Show Award During 'Date Night' With Daughter at People's Choice Awards

Kelly Clarkson was honored at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night (Dec. 6), receiving the award for the Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her acceptance speech, Clarkson gave a shoutout to her "date" for the night: her daughter, River Rose! When Clarkson's name was called as the winner of the award, she gave her daughter a hug, and River then cheered for her mom as she walked to the stage. She also said hello to her son, Remy, who was sick at home.

"Thank you so much, this is awesome. I'm having a date night with my daughter, River Rose," she said upon receiving the award. "And, Remy, I know you're at home and you're not feeling well. We love you, baby."

"This is very cool to get," she continued. "This is where the people vote, and for the last 20 years -- well, that's my whole career -- has been people literally voting me in or getting something. This is very important to me because this is why I have an entire career; because y'all have been supporting me for that long."

Advertisement

Clarkson then thanked her team at NBC and the crew of The Kelly Clarkson Show before declaring, "I'm going to go have ice cream with my baby girl."

Clarkson shares her daughter River and son Remington with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. River Rose was born in June 2014 and the singer welcomed Remington Alexander in April 2016.

In November, The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons through 2025. Clarkson will be adding another item to her schedule next year when she takes back her coaching chair on The Voice to coach for season 23. She will be joined by Blake Shelton, who announced that season 23 will be his last, and new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will round out the coaching staff.

Related Videos