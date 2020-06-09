Vince Gill, Kacey Musgraves + More to Take Part in John Prine Tribute Show

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine, a Thursday night (June 11) livestream event, just announced its star-studded lineup.

The tribute concert, produced by the Prine family and Oh Boy Records, will feature appearances by Courtney Marie Andrews, Dan Auerbach, Kevin Bacon, Brené Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Dave Cobb, Stephen Colbert, Peter Cooper, Iris DeMent, John Dickerson, Mitchell Drosin, David Ferguson, Vince Gill, Jason Isbell, Jeremy Ivey, Jim James, Pat McLaughlin, Bill Murray, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Fiona Whelan Prine, Jack Prine, Tommy Prine, Bonnie Raitt, The Secret Sisters, Kyra Sedgwick, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, Todd Snider, Billy Bob Thornton, Kurt Vile, Kelsey Waldon, Sara Watkins, Jody Whelan, John Paul White and Rita Wilson.

Additional guests include Prine's longtime bandmates Kenneth Blevins, David Jacques, Fats Kaplin and Jason Wilber.

The lineup reminds us that Prine's fan and friend base went beyond the Americana acts that embraced him in recent years. He also counted a fellow suburban Chicago kid made good in Murray and Church, a country star with an ear for great songs, as peers.

Per Rolling Stone Country, the special will feature "musical performances, first-person accounts of those who knew Prine, and unseen footage of the songwriter."

Prine, a beloved singer-songwriter in Nashville and beyond, died April 7 at age 73 following a bout with COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The special airs at 7:30 pm EST on Prine's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. It will raise funds for charitable organizations the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Make the Road New York and Alive, which per Pop Culture is "a grief center in Middle Tennessee providing free counseling sessions to anyone in the area who has had a family member die of COVID-19."

