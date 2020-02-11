Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Announce New Album 'Reunions', Share 'Be Afraid'

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit have a busy year ahead. The band will release their new album Reunions on May 15 and will kick off an extensive tour, featuring David Crosby and Friends, War & Treaty, Lucinda Williams, Billy Strings and Strand of Oaks. The tour includes stops in Atlanta, Georgia, Dallas, Texas and Austin's ACL Live at the Moody Theater.
The band teased their forthcoming album, the followup to 2017's The Nashville Sound, with "Be Afraid," a call to action encouraging artists to stand up for what they believe in.
"We don't take requests, we won't shut up and sing," Isbell sings. "Tell the truth enough, you'll find it rhymes with everything."
Listen to "Be Afraid" below.
'Reunions' Track List:
1. "What've I Done to Help"
2. "Dreamsicle"
3. "Only Children"
4. "Overseas"
5. "Running With Our Eyes Closed"
6. "River"
7. "Be Afraid"
8. "St. Peter's Autograph"
9. "It Gets Easier"
10. "Letting You Go"
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit 2020 Tour Dates:
February 29 -- Tempe, AZ -- Innings Festival
March 26 -- Savannah, GA -- Savannah Music Festival
March 27 -- St. Augustine, FL -- St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 28 -- Mobile, AL -- Saenger Theatre
March 29 -- Montgomery, AL -- Montgomery Performing Arts Center
May 22 -- Boston, MA -- Boston Calling
May 29 -- Bethel, NY -- Mountain Jam
June 3 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Met Opera House
June 4 -- Vienna, VA -- Wolf Trap
June 5 -- New York, NY -- Rooftop at Pier 17
June 6 -- New York, NY -- Rooftop at Pier 17
June 8 -- Durham, NC -- Durham Performing Arts Center
June 9 -- Durham, NC -- Durham Performing Arts Center
June 11 -- Atlanta, GA -- The Coca-Cola Roxy
June 12 -- Atlanta, GA -- The Coca-Cola Roxy
June 13 -- Manchester, TN -- Bonnaroo
June 18 -- Milwaukee, WI --Riverside Theater
June 19 -- Minneapolis, MN -- The Armory
June 20 -- East Moline, IL -- Rust Belt
June 21 -- St. Louis, MO -- The Stifel Theatre
June 23 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- DeVos Performance Hall
June 25 -- Toronto, ON -- Meridian Hall
June 26 -- Moon Township, PA -- UPMC Events Center
June 27 -- Williamsburg, VA -- Williamsburg Live at DeWitt Museum Lawn
June 28 -- Boone, NC -- Schafer Center for the Performing Arts (on-sale TBA)
July 18-19 -- Whitefish, MT -- Under The Big Sky Festival
July 20 -- Vancouver, BC -- The Orpheum
July 21 -- Seattle, WA -- Paramount Theatre
July 22 -- Portland, OR -- Theater of the Clouds
July 24 -- San Francisco, CA -- The Warfield Theatre
July 25 -- San Francisco, CA -- The Warfield Theatre
July 26 -- Santa Barbara, CA -- Santa Barbara Bowl
July 28 -- San Diego, CA -- Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
July 29 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Greek Theatre
July 31 -- Reno, NV -- Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
August 1 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- Eccles Theater
August 2 -- Morrison, CO -- Red Rocks
August 4 -- Bonner Springs, KS -- Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
August 5 -- Little Rock, AR -- First Security Amphitheater
August 7 -- Austin, TX -- ACL Live at the Moody Theater
August 8 -- Austin TX -- ACL Live at the Moody Theater
August 9 -- Dallas, TX -- Bomb Factory
August 29 -- Chicago, IL -- Wrigley Field
September 11-13 -- Bristol, TN -- Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
November 6 -- Oslo, Norway -- Spektrum
November 7 -- Stockholm, Sweden -- Stockholm Waterfront
November 8 -- Copenhagen, Denmark -- Vega
November 10 -- Berlin, Germany -- Festsaal Kreuzberg
November 11 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands -- Paradiso
November 14 -- Antwerp, Belgium -- De Roma
November 15 -- Koln, Germany -- Gloria
November 17 -- London, UK -- Eventim Apollo
November 18 -- Manchester, UK -- Albert Hall
November 19 -- Dublin, Ireland -- Olympia Theatre