Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Announce New Album 'Reunions', Share 'Be Afraid'

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit have a busy year ahead. The band will release their new album Reunions on May 15 and will kick off an extensive tour, featuring David Crosby and Friends, War & Treaty, Lucinda Williams, Billy Strings and Strand of Oaks. The tour includes stops in Atlanta, Georgia, Dallas, Texas and Austin's ACL Live at the Moody Theater.

The band teased their forthcoming album, the followup to 2017's The Nashville Sound, with "Be Afraid," a call to action encouraging artists to stand up for what they believe in.

"We don't take requests, we won't shut up and sing," Isbell sings. "Tell the truth enough, you'll find it rhymes with everything."

Listen to "Be Afraid" below.

'Reunions' Track List:

1. "What've I Done to Help"

2. "Dreamsicle"

3. "Only Children"

4. "Overseas"

5. "Running With Our Eyes Closed"

6. "River"

7. "Be Afraid"

8. "St. Peter's Autograph"

9. "It Gets Easier"

10. "Letting You Go"

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit 2020 Tour Dates:

February 29 -- Tempe, AZ -- Innings Festival

March 26 -- Savannah, GA -- Savannah Music Festival

March 27 -- St. Augustine, FL -- St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 28 -- Mobile, AL -- Saenger Theatre

March 29 -- Montgomery, AL -- Montgomery Performing Arts Center

May 22 -- Boston, MA -- Boston Calling

May 29 -- Bethel, NY -- Mountain Jam

June 3 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Met Opera House

June 4 -- Vienna, VA -- Wolf Trap

June 5 -- New York, NY -- Rooftop at Pier 17

June 6 -- New York, NY -- Rooftop at Pier 17

June 8 -- Durham, NC -- Durham Performing Arts Center

June 9 -- Durham, NC -- Durham Performing Arts Center

June 11 -- Atlanta, GA -- The Coca-Cola Roxy

June 12 -- Atlanta, GA -- The Coca-Cola Roxy

June 13 -- Manchester, TN -- Bonnaroo

June 18 -- Milwaukee, WI --Riverside Theater

June 19 -- Minneapolis, MN -- The Armory

June 20 -- East Moline, IL -- Rust Belt

June 21 -- St. Louis, MO -- The Stifel Theatre

June 23 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- DeVos Performance Hall

June 25 -- Toronto, ON -- Meridian Hall

June 26 -- Moon Township, PA -- UPMC Events Center

June 27 -- Williamsburg, VA -- Williamsburg Live at DeWitt Museum Lawn

June 28 -- Boone, NC -- Schafer Center for the Performing Arts (on-sale TBA)

July 18-19 -- Whitefish, MT -- Under The Big Sky Festival

July 20 -- Vancouver, BC -- The Orpheum

July 21 -- Seattle, WA -- Paramount Theatre

July 22 -- Portland, OR -- Theater of the Clouds

July 24 -- San Francisco, CA -- The Warfield Theatre

July 25 -- San Francisco, CA -- The Warfield Theatre

July 26 -- Santa Barbara, CA -- Santa Barbara Bowl

July 28 -- San Diego, CA -- Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

July 29 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Greek Theatre

July 31 -- Reno, NV -- Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

August 1 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- Eccles Theater

August 2 -- Morrison, CO -- Red Rocks

August 4 -- Bonner Springs, KS -- Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

August 5 -- Little Rock, AR -- First Security Amphitheater

August 7 -- Austin, TX -- ACL Live at the Moody Theater

August 8 -- Austin TX -- ACL Live at the Moody Theater

August 9 -- Dallas, TX -- Bomb Factory

August 29 -- Chicago, IL -- Wrigley Field

September 11-13 -- Bristol, TN -- Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

November 6 -- Oslo, Norway -- Spektrum

November 7 -- Stockholm, Sweden -- Stockholm Waterfront

November 8 -- Copenhagen, Denmark -- Vega

November 10 -- Berlin, Germany -- Festsaal Kreuzberg

November 11 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands -- Paradiso

November 14 -- Antwerp, Belgium -- De Roma

November 15 -- Koln, Germany -- Gloria

November 17 -- London, UK -- Eventim Apollo

November 18 -- Manchester, UK -- Albert Hall

November 19 -- Dublin, Ireland -- Olympia Theatre

