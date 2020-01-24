The 10 Best Brandi Carlile Songs, Ranked

Years before singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile got her flowers now for a huge 2018 Grammy awards haul and her involvement with Tanya Tucker and The Highwomen, she reigned atop the folk-rock world alongside longtime bandmates Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth.

Her six studio albums, from the 2005 debut that brought us "What Can I Say" and "Throw It All Away" to her Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings produced 2018 opus By the Way, I Forgive You, gifted fans with the following 10 songs and dozens of other examples of a Seattle-based artist's songwriting talents.

As always seems to happen with top 10 lists, some great songs didn't make the cut, with snubs including "That Wasn't Me," "Mainstream Kid," "Heart's Content," "A Promise to Keep," "Hold Out Your Hand," "Hard Way Home" early career cut "Turpentine" and other fan favorites. No two Carlile playlists will completely be the same, which is one of the rewards of following such a well-rounded talent.

With all of that said, here's Wide Open Country's top 10 Brandi Carlile songs.

10. "Every Time I Hear That Song"

Although it's less ever-present than "The Joke," this cut off By the Way, I Forgive You played its own role in dropping the jaws of established listeners and winning over new fans.

9. "Dreams"

One of Carlile's best moments as a rock-inspired powerhouse suggests contentment over getting too bogged down over what might be lacking in your life. It's from 2009's Give Up the Ghost.

8. "The Eye"

Carlile shares a message of self-love, not unlike the positive vibes shared by Lizzo, Halsey and other mainstream voices, through this and other cuts off 2015's The Firewatcher's Daughter. It's among the better showpieces of Carlile and the Hanseroth twins' gorgeous, tight harmonies.

7. "Josephine"

The great country storytellers of the past, namely Dolly Parton, would've jumped at the chance to cut this story-song if it'd been written decades earlier.

6. "Cannonball"

Whenever Carlile and the twins perform this one live, it perfectly ties in with their stories about starting out as youngsters more interested in channeling Crosby, Stills and Nash's folk-rock harmonies than starting yet another grunge band.

5. "Party of One"

Carlile collaborates with popular culture pals, from music video star Elizabeth Moss to the version featuring Sam Smith, while still sounding like one of the folk giants of our time with this key cog in her recent mainstream success.

4. "Wherever is Your Heart"

Carlile considers the changes that come with growing up on what starts out like a gentle guitar ballad before it hits its stride as one of the great indie-folk power ballads of the past decade.

3. "Raise Hell"

Lines like "I dug a hole inside my heart to put you in my grave" make this one of the greatest country-inspired songs in Carlile's

repertoire, much less the best song off the great 2012 album Bear Creek.

2. "The Story"

While cuts from By the Way, I Forgive You made Carlile an Americana standard-bearer, the title track from 2007's The Story remains one of her most recognizable and best-written songs. It got quite the endorsement when Dolly Parton cut her own version 10 years later.

1. "The Joke"

The Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song winner from the 2018 Grammys reigns as one of the most beautiful and meaningful songs to start its life under the broad umbrella of Americana before earning footing in popular culture.