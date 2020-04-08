Natalie Maines Sings John Prine's 'Angel From Montgomery' With Her Sons

The music community is mourning the loss of music icon John Prine, who passed away of complications from COVID-19 on April 7, 2020. Several artists took to social media to honor the late songwriting legend.

Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks paid her respects to Prine with a gorgeous cover of "Angel From Montgomery," featuring her two sons, Jackson and Beckett. In the process, she introduced a new generation of fans to Prine's timeless songs.

"My kids got introduced to John Prine tonight and helped me do a tribute. I ❤️ John Prine. R.I.P.," Maines wrote.

Read More: Country Flashback: Kacey Musgraves Sings 'Burn One With John Prine' to John Prine

"Angel From Montgomery" was first recorded for Prine's 1971 self-titled album. It was later recorded by Carly Simon, John Denver and, most famously, Bonnie Raitt, who included the song on her 1974 album Streetlights. The song became a signature tune for both Prine and Raitt, who reunited to perform it together during 2019's Americana Awards and Honors ceremony.

Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Trisha Yearwood and many more shared photos and memories of Prine -- his talent, his spirit and his kindness.

"Thank you for everything," Lambert wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-s-n0NJJ9g/

"I'm gonna miss singin' this one with you John so tonight I'll sing it to you. I know you didn't make it home in the way we all wanted but you made it home. Put in a good word for us," Carlile wrote.

"My heart is broken," Yearwood wrote. "Godspeed kind man. All my love and strength to your family."

My heart is broken. Godspeed kind man. All my love and strength to your family. 💔 https://t.co/7zV1WK15O0 — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) April 8, 2020

The Dixie Chicks released their long awaited new single "Gaslighter," the title track to their forthcoming album, earlier this year. The trio is set to release the follow-up to 2006's Taking the Long Way this year.