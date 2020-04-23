Kyra Sedgwick + Kevin Bacon: Inside Their 31-Year Love Story

When Kevin Bacon's future wife Kyra Sedgwick first arrived on the set of Lemon Sky, she had no idea that she would soon be married to the Footloose star. Now after over 30 years of marriage, the couple has become the ultimate example of how to stay happy in your marriage as well as stay incredibly in love.

Bacon explained on "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" that Sedgwick technically met him for the first time when she was 12 years old. Seven years his junior, she had seen him in a play and ran into him at a restaurant following one of his shows.

"A little girl was in there who had just seen the matinee, and her brother said, 'You liked that actor, go tell him you liked him,' and it was Kyra," Bacon said.

Ten years later, the future couple officially met on the set of the PBS film Lemon Sky. Bacon had just worked on Footloose and Animal House, a hot young actor. But Sedgewick told Redbook, she really wasn't impressed.

"He definitely wasn't my type. In fact, I vividly remember looking at his butt when he walked away after we first met and thinking, Well, I guess some girls like that."

But she changed her mind, and the following year, in 1988, the couple tied the knot when Sedgwick was 23, and Bacon was 30. When you know, you know.

From the outside, it may look like they have the perfect relationship, but they have had their issues over the years. In 1995, the couple disagreed over where to live with their young children. Sedgwick wanted to move back to Manhattan, and Bacon wanted to stay at their Connecticut house.

"It was hard because I had grown up in a family where you do what the husband wants. But it was very remote where we lived, and we didn't have a big social life. I needed the pulse of the city. My mental health was at stake," Sedgwick told Good Housekeeping.

"I was watching the Today show on one of the few channels we got, and Katie Couric said that the mother is the emotional center of the family. I do believe that. And I was just like, 'I am going crazy, and we have to move back.' "

Ultimately the family moved back to New York City, where they are still based. But despite living in a busy city, they are incredibly focused on their family and two children, Travis and Sosie. They frequently have technology-free family dinners, which they believe have been essential for everyone to bond over the years. The couple has also starred in numerous other films together throughout their marriage including Pyrates (1991), Murder in the First (1995), The Woodsman (2004), Cavedweller (2004), and Loverboy (2005), and Story of a Girl (2016), which Sedgwick directed.

They faced another major challenge in 2005 when Sedgwick was offered the lead role in the TNT series, The Closer. The bad news? It was filming in Los Angeles. Bacon encouraged her to take the opportunity and stayed in New York to take care of their children. For seven seasons, Sedgwick would spend six months in California and six months home with her family. The show ended up landing her a Golden Globe Award in 2017 for her role as police detective Brenda Johnson.

"My daughter, Sosie, cried when I first told her I was going to L.A.," Sedgwick told Redbook. "I cried too. It's always a big adjustment not being home."

Through everything, the couple remains as strong as ever despite being prominent actors in Hollywood. Whatever comes their way, they know that they are in it together.

"We always knew that we were each other's "one," Sedgwick said. "Both of us knew this was forever and we were going to work it out no matter what happens, so when we fight, it's not so scary. You can't be honest with someone if you think that they are going to leave."

Potentially one of their secrets to such a long and happy marriage? They still strive to make each other feel special.

"I don't know how he does it, but he always makes me feel like I'm the most beautiful woman in the room - the only girl in the room," Sedgwick told People.

"He says 'Honey, you look beautiful. You are sexy!' Always, always, always!"

