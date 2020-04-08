Beloved actor Bill Murray has shared his story of how one John Prine song unexpectedly helped him get through a tough time.

In the video, Murray flips through Prine's book Beyond Words and speaks about a time when he couldn't get himself out of a funk. That all changed when he listened through Great Days: The John Prine Anthology and got to the humorous track "Linda Goes to Mars."

Something about the lighthearted tune, which features the narrating pleading for his love to not leave him back down on Earth, lifted the fog that was bringing down Murray's mood.

"That was the beginning of the return," he says with a smile. "I thought, 'Huh, it just happened.' That was a great day, so I owe you one."

READ MORE: Maren Morris Covers John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery"

It just goes to show that music really does have healing powers, even when you least expect it.

This post was originally published on December 6, 2017, but we revived it in memory of John Prine.

WATCH: Country Stars Review Pop Songs from 2017

oembed rumble video here