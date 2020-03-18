Luck Reunion, the annual event held every year at Willie Nelson's Texas ranch (Luck, Texas), may have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but that's not stopping the team behind the concert from bringing music to country fans. On Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m. Central Time, the Luck team will share a free broadcast, 'Til Further Notice, featuring call-in sets filmed live by Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War and Ida Mae. More performers will be announced.

To watch the free concert, tune in to the Luck Reunion website, Twitch.TV or the Luck Reunion Facebook page.

Fans will have the opportunity to donate to artists through a digital tip jar throughout the broadcast.

Several artists have taken a financial hit due to the cancellations or postponement of tours and festivals in the wake of the global pandemic. SXSW, the annual film, tech and music festival held in Austin, Texas, has been cancelled and the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was cut short due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Many festivals, including the Stagecoach Festival in California and Bonnaroo in Tennessee, have been postponed.

As the CDC recommends no events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, many artists have taken to entertaining fans from the comfort (and safety) of their homes. Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Jake Owen and more have performed online "quarantine" concerts for fans as they practice social distancing.

