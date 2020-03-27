Country music star Eric Church may be one of the biggest names in country music right now, but behind those outlaw country vibes (and sunglasses) is a softer side reserved for his family. Church's wife Katherine Blasingame and the singer have one of the sweetest love stories in Nashville. And while they've been married for over a decade, you rarely even see Blasingame outside of red carpet appearances.

Though there is a lot of stuff the Church family keeps to themselves, here are seven things you probably didn't know about their story.

1. She was in the music business first

Blasingame was a music publisher before her singer-songwriter husband even got into the music industry. It's actually how the two met. According to Taste of Country, she was trying to hook Church up with one of the writers that she represented. They hit it off and the rest is history.

2. They have two kids

Their first son, Boone McCoy Church, was born in 2011. Their second son, Tennessee Hawkins (who goes by Hawk, which is a seriously cool nickname), was born in 2015. He wrote the song "Three Year Old" about everything he learned during his journey into fatherhood after Boone was born.

3. They were married in the North Carolina Mountains

The country star and his wife Katherine found Westglow Spa & Resort in Blowing Rock and decided it was the ideal spot for their ceremony after staying there. Who wouldn't want to get married on a nice quiet hilltop?

4. Church wrote her a love song for their wedding

He surprised his bride with "You Make It Look So Easy" and performed it on their wedding day. The song was later released on his 2009 album, Carolina. I've never had a song written for me, but I'd assume there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

5. She's in his inner circle, creatively speaking

Being another experienced music professional, Blasingame is his sounding board to bounce ideas off of. She'll also contribute some ideas of her own. Church told Taste of Country, "Then, there's a song on this new record called 'She Loves Me Like Jesus Does' that was a favorite of hers that I didn't write. It's the only song in my career that I cut that I didn't write, and it's because of her. She found the song and played it for me and I loved it too."

6. The couple started a non-profit

Few things are as refreshing as seeing someone use their position in the spotlight to help those in need. The Chief Cares Fund was created in 2013 to help families in need in Tennessee and North Carolina. They have also helped orphans in Nepal with clothing, bedding, and education in addition to sending Bibles to Haiti and funding no-kill animal shelters. The coolest part? You can purchase Chief Cares Platinum tickets to his shows where the funds go directly to the charity.

7. The couple featured their home on 'Cribs'

CMT Cribs that is. The couples Nashville home was featured in a 2010 episode. The Church family tends to be environmentally friendly and how impressive is it that they grow their own vegetable garden? Spoiler, Church has a pretty cool man cave too.

