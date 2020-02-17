Chris Stapleton is Writing New Music With Former Tom Petty Bandmate Mike Campbell

Chris Stapleton has been teasing new music, some of which was co-written by former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.

"He's probably my favorite guitar player of all time," Stapleton told Taste of Country before Keith Urban's All For the Hall benefit concert in Nashville. "To sit around with him and write some songs has been cool. We did some last year too."

Campbell's no stranger to country music. His discography as a session musician includes albums by Roy Orbison, The Eagles' Don Henley, John Prine, Marty Stuart, Johnny Cash and The Dixie Chicks.

Stapleton set no timetable for a new album, but he did imply that he'll once again work with producer Dave Cobb. It also sounds like Stapleton's been working in Los Angeles, not from the familiar confines of RCA Studio A, the namesake of Stapleton's 2017 From A Room series of albums.

The friendship between Stapleton and Campbell dates back to 2017 when both played the same show at Chicago's Wrigley Field during Petty's 40th anniversary tour. On Aug. 29, Campbell's band the Dirty Knobs meets Stapleton at Wrigley once again for a bill also featuring The Highwomen and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

The Wrigley Field show's part of Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour. A revolving cast of opening acts represents a who's who of country music lifers, hard-working rock bands, veteran singer-songwriters and Americana superstars, including Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr., Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, the Marcus King Band and Yola.

Notable dates beyond Chicago include Concert For Kentucky on April 25. The show, featuring Nelson, Crow and Yola, marks the first ever concert at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field.