Chris Stapleton Announces 2020 All-American Road Show Tour

Chris Stapleton will head back out on his All-American Road Show this year when he kicks off his popular national tour on March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Stapleton will be joined by several special guests on the tour, including Willie Nelson and Family, The Highwomen, Dwight Yoakam, Yola, Jamey Johnson, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Hank Williams, Jr., Kendell Marvel and Margo Price.

The country superstar will be joined by Willie Nelson and Family at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and Lexington, Kentucky's Kroger Field for A Concert for Kentucky. The concert's net proceeds will go to Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund.

Stapleton will make his headlining debut at Chicago's Wrigley Field with his Aug. 29 show featuring The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell.

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates will go on sale on Feb. 7.

Chris Stapleton Tour Dates

March 11--Corpus Christi, TX--American Bank Center (with Jamey Johnson and Yola)

March 12--Austin, TX--Frank Erwin Center (with Jamey Johnson and Yola)

March 14--Arlington, TX--Globe Life Field (with Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola)

March 20--Biloxi, MS--Mississippi Coast Coliseum (with The Marcus King Band and Yola)

March 21--Birmingham, AL--Legacy Arena at the BJCC (with The Marcus King Band and Yola)

April 22--Toledo, OH--Huntington Center (with The Marcus King Band and Yola)

April 23--Columbus, OH--Schottenstein Center (with The Marcus King Band and Yola)

April 25--Lexington, KY--A Concert for Kentucky - Kroger Field (with Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola)

June 4--Albuquerque, NM--Isleta Amphitheater (with Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

June 5--Phoenix, AZ--Ak-Chin Pavilion (with Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

June 6--San Bernardino, CA--Glen Helen Amphitheater (with Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

June 11--Bakersfield, CA--Mechanics Bank Arena (with Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

June 12--Sacramento, CA--Toyota Amphitheatre (with Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

June 13--Mountain View, CA--Shoreline Amphitheatre (with Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

June 18--Boise, ID--Ford Idaho Center Arena (with Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

June 19--Portland, OR--Sunlight Supply Amphitheater (with Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

June 20--George, WA--The Gorge Amphitheatre (with Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

June 25--Salt Lake City, UT--USANA Amphitheatre (with Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

June 26--Denver, CO--Pepsi Center (with Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

June 30--Milwaukee, WI--Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (with Sheryl Crow)

July 16--Estero, FL--Hertz Arena (with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel)

July 17--Orlando, FL--Amway Center (with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel)

July 18--Atlanta, GA--Truist Park (with Hank Williams Jr., Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel)

July 23--Darien Center, NY--Darien Lake Amphitheater (with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel)

July 24--Syracuse, NY--St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel)

July 25--Holmdel, NJ--PNC Bank Arts Center (with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel)

July 30--Scranton, PA--The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (with Elle King and Kendell Marvel)

July 31--Philadelphia, PA--BB&T Pavilion (with Elle King and Kendell Marvel)

August 1--Mansfield, MA--Xfinity Center (with Elle King and Kendell Marvel)

August 6--Cuyahoga Falls, OH--Blossom Music Center (with Elle King and Kendell Marvel)

August 7--Charlotte, NC--PNC Music Pavilion (with Elle King and Kendell Marvel)

August 8--Raleigh, NC--Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (with Elle King and Kendell Marvel)

August 12--Gilford, NH--Bank NH Pavilion (with Elle King and Nikki Lane)

August 13--Gilford, NH--Bank NH Pavilion (with Elle King and Nikki Lane)

August 20--Sioux Falls, SD--Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (with Elle King and Nikki Lane)

August 29--Chicago, IL--Wrigley Field (with The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

October 1--Knoxville, TN--Thompson-Boling Arena (with The Marcus King Band and Yola)

October 2--Nashville, TN--Bridgestone Arena (with The Marcus King Band and Yola)

October 8--State College, PA--Bryce Jordan Center (with The Marcus King Band and Yola)

October 9--Atlantic City, NJ--Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (with The Marcus King Band and Yola)

October 10--New York, NY--Madison Square Garden (with The Marcus King Band and Yola)

October 15--Columbia, MO--Mizzou Arena (with The Marcus King Band and Yola)

October 16--Tulsa, OK--BOK Center (with The Marcus King Band and Yola) (on-sale February 14)

October 17--Lincoln, NE--Pinnacle Bank Arena (with The Marcus King Band and Yola) (on-sale February 14)

October 22--Lubbock, TX--United Supermarket Arena (with The Marcus King Band and Yola)

October 23--San Antonio, TX--AT&T Center (with The Marcus King Band and Yola) (on-sale March 27)

