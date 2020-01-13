oembed rumble video here

Chris Stapleton's sensational voice has been sweeping the country since the release of his 2015 album Traveller and isn't stopping any time soon. He's been gaining fans left and right for his raw talent and smooth vocals, which exude a classic country feel (with a healthy dose of soul added in). Don't get me wrong, there's some serious talent in country music right now, but Stapleton's music is the prime example of what amazing music sounds like today.

Stapleton's wife, Morgane, is also an incredibly talented singer. The talented duo performed a beautiful duet at the Grand Ole Opry in 2017 which brought on roaring cheers from the crowd. The couple sang "Amanda", a song made popular by both Don Williams (1973) and Waylon Jennings (1974). "Amanda" was written by Bob McDill. (not to be confused with Boston's Third Stage song written by Tom Scholz with the same name).

Williams original rendition hit number 33 on the billboard hot country singles chart. The country classic was Jennings eighth number one on the hot country singles charts from his album, The Ramblin' Man. Unlike" I'm a Ramblin' Man", the Amanda song was not released as a single, but it was still one of his biggest country hits. Which is probably why it earned a place on the Texas native's greatest hits album.

Watch Chris Stapleton cover one of the best songs in country music below. We're ready for some more covers from Stapleton ASAP.

Stapleton has been in the music industry for years, writing songs for megastars like Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and even Adele. Stapleton gained wider recognition among the country music community when he won New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year at the 2015 Country Music Awards and brought down the house with a killer performance alongside Justin Timberlake.

This post was originally published on October 8, 2018.

