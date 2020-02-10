Tyler Childers, Marty Stuart Cover 'Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain' at the Ryman

Tyler Childers spiced up his four-night residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Friday night (Feb. 7) by bringing out Marty Stuart for a surprise cover of Willie Nelson's country classic "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain."
Childers, a Kentucky-born singer-songwriter, joins Jason Isbell, Margo Price and Brandi Carlile on the list of younger Americana talents able to sell out one of Music City's most hallowed venues across multiple nights.
Stuart, one of the loudest and proudest ambassadors of country music history, wows fans as an education-minded entertainer whenever he plays the Ryman Auditorium as a special guest or as the host of each CMA Fest week's Late Night Jam: An event that in 2019 featured Childers, Dierks Bentley, Sheryl Crow, Steve Miller, Stuart's backing band the Fabulous Superlatives and others.
Childers' Country Squire Residency wraps up at the former home of the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 15-16. After that, he joins Sturgill Simpson at an arena (hopefully) near you on the Good Look'n Tour.
Country music's fixation with "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" precedes the seminal version from Nelson's 1975 album Red Headed Stranger. The Fred Rose composition dates back to at least a 1947 recording by Roy Acuff. A who's-who of popular music covered the song before Nelson, including Country Music Hall of Fame members Hank Williams, Elvis Presley and Conway Twitty.
"Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" Lyrics
In the twilight glow I see them
Blue eyes crying in the rain
When we kissed goodbye and parted
I knew we'd never meet again
Love is like a dying ember
And only memories remain
And through the ages I'll remember
Blue eyes crying in the rain
Some day when we meet up yonder
We'll stroll hand-in-hand again
In a land that knows no parting
Blue eyes crying in the rain
Now my hair has turned to silver
All my life I've loved in vain
I can see her star in heaven
Blue eyes crying in the rain