The Story Behind Johnny Cash's 'Ragged Old Flag'

Perhaps one of the most significant moments in American history can be traced back to 1974 when the country was glued to their television screens for updates on the Watergate scandal that ravaged Washington D.C. Following President Richard Nixon's resignation, Johnny Cash reacted with "Ragged Old Flag," using country music to expertly communicate what he was feeling.
Cash had met with Nixon at the White House two years prior and performed the anti-Vietnam War "What is Truth?" and the socially conscious "Man in Black" and "The Ballad of Ira Hayes" In 1974, Cash released a statement song yet again, showcasing his patriotism and faith in our country. "Ragged Old Flag" became extremely popular with fans and was a staple at Cash's shows. Cash would introduce the song with this opener at his concerts:
"I thank God for all the freedom we have in this country, I cherish them and treasure them - even the right to burn the flag. We also got the right to bear arms, and if you burn my flag -- I'll shoot you."
The song was included on Cash's 1974 album of the same name, which featured "Lonesome to the Bone," "Pie in the Sky," and "King of the Hill." The singer wrote every song except for "I'm a Worried Man," which was written by Cash and his wife June Carter Cash. "Ragged Old Flag" continues to be as relevant as ever. The song is regularly performed on Veterans Day and used to honor the armed forces.
"Ragged Old Flag" Lyrics
I walked through a county courthouse square
On a park bench an old man was sitting there
I said, your old courthouse is kinda run down
He said, no, it'll do for our little town
I said, your old flagpole has leaned a little bit
And that's a ragged old flag you got hanging on it
He said, have a seat, and I sat down
Is this the first time you've been to our little town?
I said, I think it is
He said, I don't like to brag
But we're kinda proud of that ragged old flag
You see, we got a little hole in that flag there when
Washington took it across the Delaware
And it got powder-burned the night Francis Scott Key
Sat watching it writing say can you see
And it got a bad rip in New Orleans
With Packingham and Jackson tuggin' at its seams
And it almost fell at the Alamo
Beside the Texas flag, but she waved on though
She got cut with a sword at Chancellorsville
And she got cut again at Shiloh Hill
There was Robert E. Lee, Beauregard, and Bragg
And the south wind blew hard on that ragged old flag
On Flanders field in World War One
She got a big hole from a Bertha gun
She turned blood red in World War Two
She hung limp and low a time or two
She was in Korea and Vietnam
She went where she was sent by Uncle Sam
She waved from our ships upon the briny foam
And now they've about quit waving her back here at home
In her own good land here she's been abused
She's been burned, dishonored, denied, and refused
And the government for which she stands
Is scandalized throughout the land
And she's getting threadbare and wearing thin
But she's in good shape for the shape she's in
'Cause she's been through the fire before
And I believe she can take a whole lot more
So we raise her up every morning
We take her down every night
We don't let her touch the ground and we fold her up right
On second thought, I do like to brag
'Cause I'm mighty proud of that ragged old flag