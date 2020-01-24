It seems like Luke Combs has been everywhere since his debut album, and with good reason. Ever since he hit the scene in Nashville, he's been dishing out countless hits on the billboards -- "When It Rains It Pours," "This One's For You," Hurricane," "She Got The Best Of Me," "Beautiful Crazy," "What You See Is What You Get," "One Number Away," "Beer Never Broke My Heart," and more. The talented singer and songwriter thrives on the stage (probably why he's a three-time CMA winner) and knows how to introduce a band with style. While covering The Eagles' "Take It Easy" in 2018 at the baseball-themed Innings Music Festival, his bandmates turned a classic rock standard into a country music medley.

Combs, casually owning the stage with red Solo cup in hand, changes things up during an instrumental bridge. First, he throws it to lead guitarist Tyler King, who sings a few lines from Toby Keith's debut 1993 single "Should've Been a Cowboy."

A drum solo by Jake Sommers follows, and a little time in the limelight for bassist Jake Delaney as well, showing that these country boys excel at more than singing and songwriting. Then rhythm guitarist and bandleader Rob Williford broke out into a brief rendition of early Alan Jackson hit "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," rounding out the backing band showcase in time to resume Combs' sing-along friendly Eagles cover. It's fun seeing an artist that isn't traditionally a country song and putting his twist on things.

Luke Combs and his band all look like ordinary guys you'd see hanging around your hometown. There's a charm that's been lost over time as country bands often suit a certain aesthetic. They look like your favorite local band on a grander stage, but they sound like superstars taking over the country airplay on the radio.

