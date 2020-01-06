Australians Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are giving back to their homeland in a time of need.

"Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," Kidman wrote on Instagram Saturday (Jan. 4). "We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now."

Per CNN, "three fires combined on Saturday to form a single blaze bigger than the New York borough of Manhattan, as Australian firefighters battle what has been predicted to be the most catastrophic day yet in an already devastating bushfire season."

Time reports that Australian wildfires have burned more than 12 million acres of land--an area comparable in size to Vermont and New Hampshire combined.

Australian state New South Wales is getting hit hardest by devastating wildfires. The state includes major city Sydney, where Urban and Kidman own a farmhouse.

For Urban, the wildfires hit close to home for yet another reason. When he was 10 years old, Urban's home burned down while he was at school. In 2018, the singer told ExtraTV that he knows the feeling of losing everything all too well.

"When I was 10, our house burned down, so I know that feeling of losing your house. We completely lost everything. Luckily, we were all okay," Urban said. "When you are walking through the house and it's charred, black as black everywhere you look, water's dripping and the firefighters have left, I remember thinking, 'I was just in here getting ready for school...' It gives me chills."

Other Hollywood stars including fellow Australian Hugh Jackman pledged support on social media. Additional celebs spoke out on Sunday during the Golden Globe Awards, with Russell Crowe, Jennifer Aniston, Joaquin Phoenix, Tom Hanks, Ricky Gervais and others raising awareness during the broadcast and on the red carpet.

As for Urban's musical peers, Pink has made her own $500,000 pledge to local fire services that are "battling so hard on the frontlines" of the brush fires via an early Saturday morning Tweet.

