Margo Price, Ray Wylie Hubbard and More to Perform at Campfire Gathering Festival in Texas

Margo Price and Ray Wylie Hubbard will help kick off the first Campfire Gathering Festival, which will be held at Camp Lucy Resort in Dripping Springs, Texas from March 16-18.

Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane, Colter Wall, Delta Spirit, White Denim, Shakey Graves, Orville Peck, Robert Ellis and Deer Tick will also perform at the Texas Hill Country music festival. The Next Waltz, Bruce Robison's Texas-based web series and multi-platform music delivery concept, will also present Bruce Robison's Chapel Sessions.

Those attending the festival will also have the opportunity to take part in classic summer camp activities, such as archery, fishing, day hikes and horseback riding. If "glamping" is more your scene, there will also be wine tastings, yoga, spa services and more.

Attendees must be 21 years old or older.

Read More: The Longest, Fastest Zipline in Texas Lets You Soar Across Lake Travis

Tickets for the three-day festival are available now and start at $600. Passes include admission to all three days of festivities and on-site activities, as well as access to the Campfire Marketplace, which features products from artisan vendors from Texas and beyond.

First-class lodging packages, offering air-conditioned yurts, creekside cabins, high-end motor-coaches and well-appointed luxury suites, start at $700.

More details on the festival will be released in the coming weeks. For more information, visit the festival's official website.

See the full lineup below.