The 10 Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2023

2023 was a banner year for Hallmark Christmas movies. This Countdown to Christmas, the network collected its most beloved stars—even bringing back fan-favorite Luke Macfarlane—and dropped them into globe-trotting adventures, experimental genre mashups and royal romances with actual bite. Below, we spotlight the top 10 best Hallmark Christmas movies 2023 had to offer.
The following roundup features two all-new Lacey Chabert joints, including her long-awaited reunion with her former TV brother Scott Wolf. We also give it up for two leading men who knocked it out of the park this holiday season: Will Kemp as a commoner-turned-Duke in "A Not So Royal Christmas" and Kristoffer Polaha as a fast-talking 1940s movie star in "A Biltmore Christmas," the crown jewel of Hallmark's 2023 slate.
On the music front, Blake Shelton debuted the heartwarming sixth installment in his Hallmark movie series and a Mickey Guyton song inspired a delightful drama about a group of strangers stranded at a diner. Elsewhere, Rhiannon Fish cemented her status as one of Hallmark's most exciting young stars in a surprisingly nutty Norwegian romp that left us completely floored.
So, here goes. Below, we narrow down all 40 Countdown to Christmas flicks and reach the 10 best Hallmark Christmas movies of 2023.
'Christmas Island'
Starring: Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker
"The Royal Nanny" herself Rachel Skarsten teams with the king of Hallmark Christmas Andrew Walker in this delectable holiday-gone-wrong flick. After Kate's first private flight, en route to Christmas Island in Switzerland, gets diverted due to a snowstorm, she teams up with an air traffic controller to land her dream job.
'Heaven Down Here'
Starring: Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad
Retro vibes and the legendary Phylicia Rashad for the win. Amid a Christmas Eve snowstorm, four individuals find themselves stranded in a local diner. This movie, inspired by Mickey Guyton's song, explores the magic of unexpected connections during the holiday season.
'Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas'
Starring: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer
Get your fill of holiday choral music with Hallmark's latest Blake Shelton-produced romance about grief and second chances. Carly, facing her first holiday season without her mother, heads to a small town to lead a church choir during Christmastime. There, she reconnects with a man from her past, who has returned home after serving in the Army.
'Christmas in Notting Hill'
Starring: Sarah Ramos, William Moseley
"Notting Hill" fans, rejoice! Here's another irresistible London-set romance about a secret celebrity. Famed soccer star Graham's life takes an unexpected turn when he returns to Notting Hill for Christmas. There, he meets a woman who is oblivious to his celebrity status, sparking a unique holiday romance.
'Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up'
Starring: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen
This "Haul Out the Holly" sequel features "Reba" alum Melissa Peterman. Emily and Jared eagerly anticipate spending the holidays together. However, new neighbors on Evergreen Lane add unexpected twists to their celebration.
'Catch Me If You Claus'
Starring: Italia Ricci, Luke Macfarlane
"Catch Me If You Claus" marks "Bros" star Luke Macfarlane's return to Hallmark Christmas. Avery, a budding news anchor, is on the brink of her career breakthrough when she catches an intruder in her home claiming to be Santa's son, Chris. This unexpected encounter leads to a heartwarming journey.
'A Merry Scottish Christmas'
Starring: Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf
Lacey Chabert, Hallmark's most prolific Christmas movie actress, reunites with her "Party of Five" co-star Scott Wolf in this family drama brimming with plaid, castles and, of course, whisky. Siblings Lindsay and Brad, who have grown apart, set off on a Scottish adventure to reunite with their estranged mother during the holiday season.
'My Norwegian Holiday'
Starring: Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn
Fresh off her delightful turn in "A Picture of Her," Rhiannon Fish stars as JJ in "My Norwegian Holiday." Grieving her grandmother's loss, JJ seizes the opportunity to join her new friend, Henrik, on a journey to Norway. Their quest? Discover her grandmother's history and the story behind a troll figurine from Henrik's hometown.
'A Not So Royal Christmas'
Starring: Brooke D'Orsay, Will Kemp
Another holiday season, another royal Hallmark Christmas movie in the books. Tabloid journalist Charlotte seeks an interview with a reclusive Count, unaware he left town years ago. The royal family orchestrates an amusing scheme involving their groundskeeper standing in for the Count.
'A Biltmore Christmas'
Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, Robert Picardo
"A Biltmore Christmas" was filmed at North Carolina's historic Biltmore castle, once home to the Vanderbilts. Lucy Hardgrove, a screenwriter, lands her dream job of remaking a beloved holiday classic. During her visit to the historic Biltmore House, she discovers the magical ability to travel to the original movie set in the 1940s and connects with one of the film's stars.
READ MORE: 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree': The Story Behind Brenda Lee's New Old-Fashioned Chart-Topper
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.