The 10 Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2023

2023 was a banner year for Hallmark Christmas movies. This Countdown to Christmas, the network collected its most beloved stars—even bringing back fan-favorite Luke Macfarlane—and dropped them into globe-trotting adventures, experimental genre mashups and royal romances with actual bite. Below, we spotlight the top 10 best Hallmark Christmas movies 2023 had to offer.

The following roundup features two all-new Lacey Chabert joints, including her long-awaited reunion with her former TV brother Scott Wolf. We also give it up for two leading men who knocked it out of the park this holiday season: Will Kemp as a commoner-turned-Duke in "A Not So Royal Christmas" and Kristoffer Polaha as a fast-talking 1940s movie star in "A Biltmore Christmas," the crown jewel of Hallmark's 2023 slate.

On the music front, Blake Shelton debuted the heartwarming sixth installment in his Hallmark movie series and a Mickey Guyton song inspired a delightful drama about a group of strangers stranded at a diner. Elsewhere, Rhiannon Fish cemented her status as one of Hallmark's most exciting young stars in a surprisingly nutty Norwegian romp that left us completely floored.

So, here goes. Below, we narrow down all 40 Countdown to Christmas flicks and reach the 10 best Hallmark Christmas movies of 2023.