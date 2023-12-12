'It’s going to move people more than they are expecting.'

Get ready for a heartwarming holiday treat as country sensation Mickey Guyton takes the reins as an executive producer for the upcoming Hallmark movie, "Heaven Down Here." Inspired by Guyton's soulful song of the same name, a snowstorm leads to the formation of unexpected bonds and the discovery of the true meaning of the season. Hallmark is known for working with country stars during their annual Countdown to Christmas event. Blake Shelton has released six Christmas movies to date, most recently "Time For Her to Come Home For Christmas." And don't forget about "Christmas at Dollywood" or "Five More Minutes" based on the Scotty McCreery song.

"Heaven Down Here" unfolds on Christmas Eve at Rocko's Diner in Philadelphia, where a diverse group of characters finds themselves snowed in. The movie introduces us to Imani (Krystal Joy Brown), a resilient widowed mother navigating the challenges of single parenthood. The clash with her less-than-jolly boss, Dan (Richard Harmon), sets the stage for a narrative brimming with authenticity.

Enter Juan Riedinger as Father Felix, a local pastor grappling with the complexities of faith and familial estrangement. In a surprising twist, this character challenges stereotypes, proving that even those who guide others seek guidance themselves. "You don't usually look at a pastor thinking that they've got something going on, but [Felix] needs advice too," says Executive Producer Laurie Pozmantier.

Tina Lifford takes on the role of Clara, a hospice nurse entangled in the challenges of her obstinate patient, portrayed by the legendary Phylicia Rashad.

The movie elegantly weaves together the threads of individual struggles, culminating in a night of shared experiences and profound revelations.

"It's going to move people more than they are expecting," Pozmantier says.

Guyton told Texas Monthly that she was honored that Hallmark wanted to adapt one of her songs, but she was a bit too camera-shy to actually make an appearance in person.

"I didn't expect that. The people at Hallmark told me they loved the title of "Heaven Down Here," and they thought that they could write a beautiful Christmas movie around it. And I was like, 'It would be my honor to be part of a Hallmark Christmas movie.'"

Conclusion: "Heaven Down Here" isn't your typical holiday film; it's a poignant exploration of forgiveness, family bonds, and the true essence of giving. With its stellar cast and a narrative that transcends the conventional Christmas movie formula, this Hallmark gem promises to be a standout in this year's festive lineup. Don't miss the chance to be moved by the unexpected miracles that unfold when hearts come together during the holiday season.

"Heaven Down Here" premieres Thursday, December 14, 8/7c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.