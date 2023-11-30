Inside Hallmark Star Shenae Grimes-Beech's 10-Year Love Story With Her Husband

Best known for her roles in hit teen series like "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and "90210," Shenae Grimes-Beech is an actress, YouTuber and, now, Hallmark mainstay. The 34-year-old Canadian-born star leads "Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas," the latest heartwarming romance in Blake Shelton's Hallmark Christmas movie series.

Grimes-Beech made her Hallmark debut with 2015's "Christmas Incorporated" and has since followed it up with movies like "Date With Love" (2016), co-starring Andrew Walker, and 2022's "When I Think of Christmas," with Niall Matter. She's also appeared in TV series like "The Detail" and in films like "Empire State" and "Scream 4."

Beyond the camera, Grimes-Beech is a busy wife and mother of two. She's been married to model and singer-songwriter Josh Beech, 36, for over a decade. The couple share a 5-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. After bopping around Los Angeles and London, the family of four moved to Nashville in 2023. Grimes-Beech chronicles their adventures together on her YouTube channel, sharing unfiltered family vlogs that celebrate all the messy, wonderful aspects of parenthood.

Read on for a timeline of Shenae Grimes-Beech and Josh Beech's decade-spanning love story, from their unconventional nuptials to their young family.

Who Is Josh Beech?

Josh Beech is a model and rock musician. The British-born singer-songwriter formed the band "Beech" with his collaborator Oliver Som around 2012. The duo signed a record deal with Universal Music, releasing a full-length album called "Letters Written in the Sky" in 2014 before eventually going on to solo careers. Since 2018, Beech has released three singles: "No Trouble," "Left Behind" and "American Current."

Beech has modeled in campaigns for Levi's, Valentino, Diesel, Givenchy and more since he was scouted in 2007.

When Did Shenae Grimes and Josh Beech Meet?

Grimes and Beech met in the spring of 2012. That December, the pair announced their engagement. A source told US Weekly at the time that the couple "fell for each other hard" and that "Josh couldn't see himself being with anyone else, so he asked her and she is over the moon about it."

After their engagement went public, Grimes celebrated the milestone with fans on her personal blog. "Thanks for all the congratulations everyone," she wrote, per E! News. "I'm a very happy lady indeed and all the warm wishes are well appreciated!"

Their Unconventional Wedding Day

On May 10, 2013, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a country manor outside London. Grimes, known for her punk rock style, posted a photo of her black wedding dress on Twitter alongside the caption, "I now pronounce us Mr. and Mrs. Beech! Ahhh!"

Shenae Grimes-Beech Is a Proud Mother of Two

Shenae Grimes-Beech and Josh Beech share two adorable kiddos. Their daughter, Bowie Scarlett Beech (named after David Bowie) was born in Sept. 2018. They welcomed a son, Kingsley Taylor Beech, in Aug. 2021.

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her hubby on Father's Day in 2023, Grimes called Josh Beech "the super-est Superdad," adding: "You know all of the things you do that me and these babies of ours are thankful for but an extra special thank you for inspiring me as a parent and showing me what a dad can be."

Grimes regularly shares loved-up snaps of her brood, whom she calls "Beech bums," with her Instagram and YouTube followers. The family of four, currently based in Nashville, can be seen jamming out together, experimenting in the kitchen and showing off their seriously impressive Halloween costumes.