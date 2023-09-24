The 10 Best BBQ Joints in Nashville That Define Music City's Tasty 'Cue

Nashville is known primarily for two things: country music and hot chicken. But don't sleep on the barbecue scene in Music City — simply put, it's among the best in the nation.

Nashville 'cue stands out as a distinctive style of barbecue in America, offering a unique blend of flavors and techniques rooted in its rich cultural heritage. While it's not the kind of BBQ you'd find in Dallas or Austin, it has its own unique flavor profile that makes it unique. What sets Nashville barbecue apart from others is its emphasis on bold flavors, especially in pit-cooked pork, often served in pulled pork sandwiches. Nashville's twist involves using a tangy tomato-based sauce that distinguishes it from vinegar-based sauces found in the Carolinas or molasses-based sauces of Kansas City.

Nashville barbecue thrives on fiery and flavorful offerings, embodying the spirit of Southern culinary pride. When indulging in Nashville barbecue, expect a spicy and savory adventure that blends tradition and innovation, making it a one-of-a-kind barbecue experience. Nashville barbecue stands as a tribute to the region's Southern culinary heritage, where boldness and tradition intersect. It's a flavorful journey through a distinct barbecue culture that continues to evolve while staying true to its roots, making every visit to a Nashville barbecue joint a delicious adventure for the taste buds.

Here are the 10 best barbecue joints in Nashville that any self-respecting lover of smoked meats needs to visit.

1 of 10 Bringle's Smoking Oasis Bringle's Smoking Oasis is a cherished local gem known for its delectable barbecue offerings and relaxed ambiance. Located in the heart of Nashville, this family-run establishment has garnered a devoted following over the years. Their signature smoked meats, including ribs and pulled pork, are perfectly complemented by a variety of homemade sauces, each with its unique flavor profile. The welcoming atmosphere and friendly staff make it an ideal spot to enjoy a quintessential Southern barbecue experience in Music City. 2 of 10 Peg Leg Porker Peg Leg Porker, owned and operated by pitmaster Carey Bringle, is a Nashville institution. Known for its award-winning barbecue, this restaurant offers a diverse menu that caters to all barbecue enthusiasts. The standout dishes include the mouthwatering dry-rubbed ribs and smoked pork shoulder, which are tender and flavorful. The casual and inviting atmosphere, coupled with Bringle's passion for barbecue, makes Peg Leg Porker a must-visit for both locals and tourists looking for a genuine Nashville barbecue experience. 3 of 10 Jack's Bar-B-Que Jack's Bar-B-Que is a classic barbecue joint in downtown Nashville that has been satisfying cravings for authentic Southern barbecue since its inception. What sets Jack's apart is its extensive menu, offering a range of smoked meats, from brisket to pulled pork, served with a variety of sauces that cater to different tastes. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty barbecue sandwich or a full plate with all the fixings, Jack's has something to please every palate. The no-frills, down-to-earth atmosphere and the friendly staff complete the experience. 4 of 10 Shotgun Willie's BBQ Shotgun Willie's BBQ brings a fresh take on traditional barbecue with its fusion of classic techniques and innovative flavors. This family-owned restaurant has quickly gained a reputation for its mouthwatering smoked meats, such as the tender brisket and succulent ribs, all expertly crafted with a modern twist. The creative side dishes and unique sauces add a delightful dimension to the dining experience. The welcoming and casual ambiance makes Shotgun Willie's BBQ a perfect spot for those seeking a memorable culinary adventure in the world of Nashville barbecue. 5 of 10 Edley's Bar-B-Que Edley's Bar-B-Que has become a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike. Their commitment to serving up a balanced combination of smoked meats and Southern comfort food is truly noteworthy. Whether you're indulging in the smoky goodness of their pulled pork, savoring their signature brisket tacos, or enjoying their array of inventive sides like the famous cornbread salad, Edley's offers a well-rounded dining experience. The inviting atmosphere, friendly service, and consistent quality have made Edley's Bar-B-Que a staple in the Nashville barbecue scene. 6 of 10 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint is renowned for its West Tennessee-style barbecue, characterized by whole hog cooking over an open pit. This restaurant offers a flavorful journey through the world of barbecue, featuring a variety of smoked meats, from the mouthwatering pulled pork to the savory smoked turkey. What sets Martin's apart is its commitment to authentic and time-honored barbecue traditions. The rustic and family-friendly atmosphere adds to the charm, making it an ideal spot for those seeking a true taste of Tennessee barbecue. 7 of 10 Swett's Restaurant Swett's Restaurant is a Nashville institution that has been serving soulful Southern cuisine, including barbecue, for generations. With a rich history dating back to the 1950s, this iconic establishment is known for its welcoming ambiance and hearty barbecue offerings. The tenderly smoked meats, including ribs and pulled pork, are complemented by a selection of classic Southern sides that provide a comforting and nostalgic dining experience. For those looking to savor traditional flavors in a warm and inviting setting, Swett's Restaurant is a must-visit destination. 8 of 10 The Loveless Café The Loveless Café is a cherished Nashville landmark known for its warm hospitality and mouthwatering barbecue dishes. Established in 1951, this iconic eatery has been a gathering place for locals and visitors seeking an authentic Southern dining experience. While the Loveless Café offers a variety of Southern classics, it's their biscuits and barbecue that truly stands out. The slow-smoked meats, accompanied by traditional sides like creamy coleslaw and cornbread, deliver a quintessential taste of Tennessee. The friendly staff and rustic, country-style atmosphere make every visit to the Loveless Café a memorable and heartwarming experience. 9 of 10 HoneyFire Barbecue HoneyFire Barbecue brings a unique twist to traditional barbecue flavors, infusing a touch of sweetness into every bite. Their innovative sauces are a highlight, ranging from the zesty "Sweet Heat" to the tangy "Golden Mustard." These sauces perfectly complement their tender and smoky meats, including pulled pork and brisket. The inventive side dishes and welcoming atmosphere make HoneyFire Barbecue an inviting spot for those looking to explore a fusion of flavors in the world of Nashville barbecue. 10 of 10 The Gambling Stick The Gambling Stick is a popular barbecue food truck in Nashville, known for its dedication to quality and flavor. Despite its mobile nature, this food truck has gained a reputation for delivering exceptional barbecue offerings. Their rotating menu features a variety of smoked delights, from succulent ribs to flavorful pulled pork sandwiches. The use of high-quality ingredients and expert smoking techniques ensures that every bite is a delicious experience. Whether you catch The Gambling Stick at a local event or food truck gathering, it's a must-try for barbecue enthusiasts seeking top-notch smoked meats on the go.

