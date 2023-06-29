All 5 Seasons of 'Yellowstone' Will Air on Paramount Network This Weekend

What with all the half-comforting, half-depressing Yellowstone news out in the ether right now, you'd be forgiven for needing a little bit of that Dutton moxie back in your life. Luckily, the TV gods heard our prayers (and sighs). Over the Fourth of July weekend, all 5 seasons of Yellowstone will air on Paramount Network. The marathon begins Friday, June 30 at 8/7c.

The move comes amid speculation around the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. The flagship show will end with its impending Season 5, Part 2, which has not yet begun filming. What's more, the final few episodes of TV's most-watched show may not even feature series star Kevin Costner, who's led the series as the formidable patriarch John Dutton since its 2018 premiere. The ongoing writers' strike has halted productions across Hollywood, including Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 and prequel series 1923's second season, both of which were slated to begin filming this summer.

There's no telling when we'll next see Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), and all their various big-bads throughout the years. A little Fourth of July binge-fest is just what the doctor ordered.

Tune in to the Dutton family's biggest scraps and scrapes beginning with the iconic 2018 series premiere on Friday, June 30 at 8/7c on Paramount Network. The marathon will take viewers through all the memorable Beth vs. Jamie blowups, Monica crying-sessions, trips to the train station and bunkhouse brawls. Subsequent episodes will debut on the network at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, and at 12 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday, covering the entirety of the show so far.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1 aired its midseason finale on Paramount Network on New Year's Day this year. All episodes of Seasons 1-5 are now available to stream on Peacock. But there's nothing like a good old-fashioned live-watch. Plus, acclaimed Yellowstone prequel 1883 is also airing every Sunday on Paramount Network, so fans can catch all generations of the enduring Dutton dynasty.

Yellowstone Seasons 1-5 will air on Paramount Network beginning Friday, June 30 at 8/7c. Subsequent episodes will drop at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, and at 12 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday.