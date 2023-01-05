Luke Grimes Reveals Certain 'Yellowstone' Cast Members Know How The Series Ends

Following Yellowstone season 5's midseason finale, which kicked off the new year on Jan. 1, fans are left with even more questions as to what the future holds for everyone's favorite ranching empire. The popular Paramount Network series wrapped up the first half of season 5 with loads of exposition as to what's to come for the Dutton family, who is constantly at odds as they try to maintain their family's legacy. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in the series, admitted in a recent interview that just like us, he has no idea what the future holds for his character.

During a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 3, not only did Grimes show off his country music knowledge with host Jimmy Fallon, but he laid out somewhat of a bombshell for Yellowstone fans. Apparently, creator Taylor Sheridan isn't the only one who knows how the Dutton family saga eventually ends.

"Some of the cast know the end," Grimes explained. "Some have been told, some haven't." The actor admitted that not only does he not want to know, but that he doesn't think Taylor Sheridan wants him to know either. It's anyone's guess what that could possibly mean for Kayce and his immediate family, who have already seen their fair share of tragedy in the series.

As Grimes explains it, not knowing what's coming really has been helping him as an actor. Understandable on a dramatic show like Yellowstone, where you never know who has what it takes to come out on top.

"It might affect the way you do something or play something and it's kind of fun to experience it this way anyway. It's sort of like life, it just happens," Grimes added.

Yellowstone season 5 is coming back this summer with an additional set of episodes. There's no word yet on when to expect a sixth season, though in a past interview with Deadline, Sheridan alluded that the sixth could be the last.

